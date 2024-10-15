By Martin Davis

EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

The Stafford Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday at 5:00 p.m. There are two work session items and 10 department presentations.

Work Session Items

Capital Projects Transportation; Courthouse Targeted Development Area Transportation Study The Courthouse Targeted Development Area (TDA) is quickly changing and undergoing rapid economic growth. This area has long been planned to support a significant increase in development. However, as with any new development, transportation needs persist. The purpose of the Courthouse TDA Transportation Study is to understand the transportation impacts of rapid economic growth and provide recommendations to support the increase in traffic generation.

Board of Supervisors; Consider adopting amended by-laws and rules of procedure proposed Resolution R24-267 In early 2024, the Board sought to change its meeting, agenda, and committee structures to increase efficiency, effectiveness, and transparency. In May 2024, the Board decided to first amend its By-laws to adopt new meeting structures (Part I) and then to consider additional related By-laws amendments (Part 2). The Board adopted the Part I amendments in July 2024. The Board is now considering Part 2 amendments to the By-laws.



Presentations/Reports by Departments

