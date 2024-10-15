Stafford County Board of Supervisors Preview
An overview of items on the agenda for Tuesday's meeting.
By Martin Davis
EDITOR-IN-CHIEF
The Stafford Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday at 5:00 p.m. There are two work session items and 10 department presentations.
Work Session Items
Capital Projects Transportation; Courthouse Targeted Development Area Transportation Study
The Courthouse Targeted Development Area (TDA) is quickly changing and undergoing rapid economic growth. This area has long been planned to support a significant increase in development. However, as with any new development, transportation needs persist. The purpose of the Courthouse TDA Transportation Study is to understand the transportation impacts of rapid economic growth and provide recommendations to support the increase
in traffic generation.
Board of Supervisors; Consider adopting amended by-laws and rules of procedure proposed Resolution R24-267
In early 2024, the Board sought to change its meeting, agenda, and committee structures to increase efficiency, effectiveness, and transparency. In May 2024, the Board decided to first amend its By-laws to adopt new meeting structures (Part I) and then to consider additional related By-laws amendments (Part 2). The Board adopted the Part I amendments in July 2024. The Board is now considering Part 2 amendments to the By-laws.
Presentations/Reports by Departments
Budget and Management: FY2025 First Quarter Financial Review
Fire and Rescue; Consider authorizing execution of a lease agreement to lease a wet boat slip at Hope Springs Marina, located at 4 Hope Springs Lane
Sheriff; Consider authorizing the execution of the grant agreement to accept the FY2024 Cops Technology and Equipment Program Grant Award “Emergency Police Dispatch” for the purposes of purchasing the Emergency Police Dispatch System
Human Resources; Consider updates to the county’s salary administration policy to enhance recruitment and retention including authorizing a public hearing for select policy recommendations
Parks, recreation, facilities and tourism; consider authorizing the County administrator to execute a work order with centennial Contractors enterprises, inc. To provide and install a generator for the County's disaster reception center at the courthouse community center
Planning and zoning; consider requests to grant time limit extensions for various zoning reclassification and conditional use permit Applications (projects known as Musselman Road warehouse, attain at Stafford and the Arbors at Stafford)
Capital projects; consider authorizing execution of a grant agreement with the Virginia department of conservation and recreation to accept an emergency management performance grant program -- American Rescue Plan Act grant award, and to budget and appropriate funds for The lake arrowhead service district (LASD) dam spillway improvement project
Capital projects; consider budgeting and appropriating grant funds from the Virginia department of conservation and recreation for an Emergency Management Performance grant program -- American Rescue
Plan Act Grant for the Lake Carroll service district (LCSD) dam spillway
Capital projects transportation; provide recommendations and comments from the planning commission and VDOT regarding proposed comp plan amendments for the transportation master plan and impact fees and consider authorizing advertisement for public hearings on the comp plan amendments and transportation impact fee ordinance amendments
Capital projects transportation; discuss and consider approving (1) fiscal year 2025 rebuilding American infrastructure with sustainability and equity (raise) grant application(s), and (2) fy2026 wedge widening project(s)
