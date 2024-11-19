Stafford County Board of Supervisors Meeting - November 19
A preview of the meeting scheduled for Tuesday evening.
By FXBG Advance Staff
Tuesday night’s meeting of the Stafford Board of Supervisors includes one work session item, six presentations/reports by departments, and seven public presentations.
Work Session
Presentations/Reports by Departments
Budget and management; consider budgeting and appropriating additional funds for the drew middle school replacement project. Proposed resolution r24-347
Sheriff; consider approving the application by the Stafford County Sheriff's office to the department of criminal justice services recognizing Stafford County as a certified crime prevention community Proposed resolution r24-344
Planning and zoning; consider authorizing the county administrator to execute documents necessary to facilitate the completion of the purchase of development rights applications affected by the transfer of the office of farmland preservation from the Virginia department of agriculture and consumer services to the department of forestry Proposed resolution r24-357
County administration; consider endorsing a letter to the virginia department of behavioral health and development services (dbhds) regarding regulations for the approval of mobile medication assisted treatment services
Virginia public schools 2024 stand alone issuance update and arbitrage rebate
Planning and zoning; consider a request to vacate a portion of the barrett knolls boundary line adjustment and subdivision plat to remove the designation of open space for parcel a on tax map parcel 20pp-a proposed resolution r24-354
Public Presentations
Planning and zoning; consider a request for a conditional use permit (cup) to allow a public parking lot in the b-2, urban commercial zoning district on tax map parcel no. 20pp-a (cup23155273; project known as barrett knolls public parking lot)
Human resources; consider adopting updates to the county's salary administration policy and authorizing the payments of bonuses to implement the policy, all to enhance employment recruitment and retention
Utilities; consider an ordinance to amend and reordain stafford county code sec. 25-165 “type, capacity, location, etc.” Regarding on-site disposal systems
Utilities; consider proposed ordinance to amend and reordain stafford county code sec. 25-193, "septage hauling" to allow for the restriction of hauled waste
Capital projects transportation; consider amending the stafford county comprehensive plan to adopt a new appendix entitled "2024 transportation master plan"
Capital projects transportation; consider amending the stafford county comprehensive plan regarding transportation impact fees
Capital projects transportation; consider an ordinance to amend and reordain stafford county code chapter 13.5, "impact fees," to establish new service areas, new fees, and update regulations, per the new transportation impact fee study
The meeting is streamed live on Regional Web TV.
