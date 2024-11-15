By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

Email Adele

Screenshot from the Leapfrog website showing Stafford Hospital's Fall 2024 Hospital Safety Grade.

Stafford Hospital has received an A and Mary Washington Hospital has received a C in the Leapfrog Group’s fall hospital safety grades, which were released today.

Share

Both ratings are a one-letter-grade improvement over the spring 2024 ratings. Mary Washington and Stafford hospitals are nonprofit hospitals operated by Mary Washington Healthcare.

The other Fredericksburg-area hospital, Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center, which is operated by the for-profit hospital system HCA, earned a C, the same as in the spring.

Mary Washington Healthcare issued a press release Friday morning about Stafford Hospital’s A rating.

“This achievement is a testament to the dedication of our staff and their commitment to providing exceptional care to our patients. We are proud to be recognized for our efforts in ensuring patient safety,” said Debra Marinari, associate vice president for nursing operations at MWHC, in the press release.

Leah Binder, president and CEO of the Leapfrog Group, said that achieving the A rating is “a significant accomplishment for Stafford Hospital.”

“It reflects enormous dedication to your patients and their families, and your whole community should be proud,” Binder said in the press release. “I extend my congratulations to Stafford Hospital, its leadership, clinicians, staff, and volunteers for their tireless efforts to put patients first.”

The C rating for Mary Washington Hospital reflects the facility’s worse-than-average performance in preventing certain post-surgical outcomes, such as sepsis infection, kidney injury, blood leakage, surgical wound splits, serious breathing problems, and death from serious treatable complications.

The hospital received a score of 215.85 for its rate of death from treatable serious complications, representing the number of patients that died for every 1,000 people who had serious post-surgical complications. The worst hospital’s score, according to Leapfrog, was 222.68. The best hospital’s score was 86.68 and the average hospital’s score was 168.34.

Mary Washington Hospital is also performing worse than average in terms of communication with patients about medication; communication between doctors, nurses, and patients; and the responsiveness of hospital staff. Leapfrog ratings in these areas are based on patient perspectives as reported to the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center is performing worse than average in terms of preventing antibiotic-resistant MRSA infection, falls causing broken hips, handwashing, communication with patients, and staff responsiveness, according to its Leapfrog rating.

Leapfrog rated 71 Virginia hospitals this fall, and Stafford Hospital joins 41 others receiving A ratings. Fifteen hospitals earned Cs, and 14 earned Bs.

There were no D or F ratings.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read this past week's obituaries

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

$8 a month supports great journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:

First to report on a Spotsylvania School teacher arrested for bringing drugs onto campus.

First to report on new facility fees leveled by MWHC on patient bills.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Provided extensive coverage of the cellphone bans that are sweeping local school districts.

And so much more, like Clay Jones, Drew Gallagher, Hank Silverberg, and more.

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month