By Hank Silverberg

CORRESPONDENT

The Stafford County Board of Supervisors has decided to scale down a traffic study that would have looked at transportation needs as far out as 2050 in a Targeted Development Area (TDA) already zoned for growth.

Share

The TDA has more than 2,500 acres centering around Courthouse Road and is an area where there has been over $200 million worth of road improvements over the past 15 years.

The Board, because of the $196,000 cost of the wider study, voted 5-2 on Tuesday for a smaller study on transportation needs between now and 2030 based only on homes and businesses that have already been built or projects that have already been approved for construction.

That includes a 510,000 square foot data center on Old Potomac Church Road near Stafford Hospital and 343 townhouses already under construction on Courthouse Road west of U.S. Route 1.

Some board members said a wider study can’t really be done now while debate continues over a mixed-use development called Fountain Park that has long been proposed near downtown Stafford that would include another 2,490 residential units.

The approved scaled down study would look into a possible East-West Road to parallel Courthouse Road, and an extension of Mine Road to the Centerport Parkway.

Supervisor Pamela Yeung, who voted against the scaled down study, said the Board should approve the more extensive study projecting out to 2050 rather than “piecemealing all the studies” along the way as they approve more housing and commercial projects.

There is no current estimate on the cost of the scaled down study.

Zoning for the entire Target Development Area allows for construction of 5,440 housing units and 5,500,000 square feet of commercial space within the TDA.

But several supervisors reiterated their opposition to so much development because of increased traffic congestion over the last few years.

This article was updated at 9:09 AM, October 18, 2024, to reflect the proper name for the Stafford mixed-used development site as Fountain Park.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit our website at the link that follows.

Read Local Obituaries

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past month, our reporting was:

$8 a month supports great journalism

First to report on a Spotsylvania School teacher arrested for bringing drugs onto campus.

First to report on new facility fees leveled by MWHC on patient bills.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Provided extensive coverage of the cellphone bans that are sweeping local school districts.

And so much more, like Clay Jones, Drew Gallagher, Hank Silverberg, and more.

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month