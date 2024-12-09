By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

The Stafford School Board will meet for a work session and regular business meeting on Tuesday, December 10. It is the first monthly meeting with new superintendent Daniel Smith.

The work session begins at 5 p.m. and the business meeting—which includes a public hearing on proposed high school redistricting scenarios—begins at 7 p.m.

Work Session

There are three items on the work session agenda:

The results of community engagement meetings and survey to gather feedback on design of new Drew Middle School.

The future of the Heather Empfield Public Day School, which is located at the current Drew Middle School but is not in design plans for the new Drew.

High school redistricting

The board will also hold a closed session “to discuss or consider the acquisition of real property for a public purpose (warehouse space) where discussion in an open meeting would adversely affect the bargaining position or negotiating strategy of the public body.”

Regular Meeting

Consent Agenda

There are 12 items on the consent agenda, including approval of minutes, personnel appointment and resignations, a proclamation for school counseling week, and security cameras and security window film.

Awards and Recognitions

The board will recognize “a staff member for service to the school division;” the 2024-25 School Board student representatives and alternate representatives; the Rodney Thompson Middle School, T. Benton Gayle Middle School, and Stafford High School theater programs; state musical awards; and the A.G. Wright Middle School robotics team.

Presentation

Band Together to Fight Hunger event coordinator Deb Pickeral and the high school drum majors will make a special presentation of their donation from the 2024 event to the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank.

Public Hearing

There will be a public hearing on the five high school redistricting scenarios. Those wishing to speak can sign up at the door or in advance via an electronic form, or submit written comments.

Action Item

There is only one action item—approval of a $1.1 million contract to M.C. Dean to replace the fire alarm system at Brooke Point High School, using savings from the Stafford Middle School project. The fire alarms are expected to be fully replaced by July 25, 2025.

Meeting Details

