The School Board meets Tuesday for a work session beginning at 5 p.m. and a regular meeting at 7 p.m. The regular meeting includes a public hearing on the proposed budget for next fiscal year.

Work Session

Discussion of House Bill 1491 in the General Assembly, which would prohibit the approval of construction of a transmission line if “any portion of the line is located within 500 feet of a public or private school, residential property, daycare, park, playground, recreational area, or place of worship unless no other feasible alternative to such location exists.”

Update on School Performance and Support Framework

Fiscal Year 2027 Budget: “Staff will present details of the superintendent's recommended FY27 budget and discuss the School Board's funding request. Staff will provide additional details on the revenue and non-discretionary expenditures included in the superintendent's proposed budget and an overview of compensation.

Closed Meeting to “discuss and/or consider off-site easement acquisitions associated with a school construction project, where discussion in an open meeting would adversely affect the Board’s bargaining position or negotiating strategy” and to “discuss information subject to the exclusion in subdivision 14 of Virginia Code Section 2.2-3705.2, where discussion in an open meeting would jeopardize the safety of any person or the security of any facility, building, structure, information technology system, or software program; or discussion of reports, security plans, vulnerability assessments, surveillance techniques, and operational plans and protocols related to the security of any governmental facility, building or structure, or the safety of persons using such facility, building or structure.”

Business Meeting

Consent Agenda

There are 22 items on the consent agenda including approval of the personnel report and minutes; proclamations for Women’s History and School Nutrition Month; approval of an application for a $305,773 grant for eight schools identified for Targeted Support and Improvement; approval of policy amendments; and review of monthly student meal debt, absenteeism, and discipline reports.

Awards and Recognitions

Presentations

Public Hearing on the Budget

Action Items

Resolution authorizing an application to the Virginia Public School Authority to borrow funds up to $175 million for school construction projects, including Hartwood High School, Falls Run Elementary School, Crow's Nest Elementary School, rebuild of Drew Middle School and Hartwood Elementary School, renovation of North Stafford High School performing arts wing, and other capital projects.

Request for additional appropriations from the Board of Supervisors for the operating fund, health benefits fund, and worker’s compensation fund due to an increase in health insurance cost.

Information Items

The board will discuss proposed amendments to Policy 1107 (School Board Officers).

Meeting Details

