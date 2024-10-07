Stafford School Board October 8 Meeting Preview
An overview of items on the agenda for Tuesday's work session and business meeting.
By Adele Uphaus
MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT
Email Adele
The Stafford School Board will meet on Tuesday for a work session at 4:30 p.m. and the regular monthly business meeting at 7 p.m. Action items scheduled for the meeting include approval of legislative priorities for the 2025 General Assembly session and large capital improvement priorities for fiscal years 2026-2035.
Work Session
The Board will hear updates on and discuss the following topics:
Proposed 2025-26 program of studies
Virginia School Board Association’s proposed amendments to legislative positions
Drew Middle School program and design input
Closed Session
The board will hold a closed meeting to “discuss and/or consider the acquisition of real property for construction of a replacement facility for Edward E. Drew Middle School” and “to consult with legal counsel and receive a briefing by staff members regarding actual litigation, specifically Stafford Circuit Court Cases CL22001710-00 and CL23001635-00 involving condemnation.”
Business Meeting
Consent Agenda
Consent agenda items include approval of minutes, appointments to and removals from School Board advisory committees, policy amendments, and award of contracts for renovation projects at Stafford Middle and North Stafford High.
Awards and Recognitions
The Board will present proclamations for Bullying Prevention Month, Learning Disabilities Awareness Month, School Principals Month, and School Bus Safety Week.
Presentations
Staff will present information about the 14th annual Band Together to Fight Hunger campaign and the American Heart Association’s Kids’ Heart Challenge.
Also, the Special Education Advisory Committee and the Career and Technical Education Advisory Committee will present their annual reports and recommendations.
Action Items
Approval of proposed 2024-25 calendar adjustments
Adoption of School Board’s legislative priorities
Adoption of capital improvement and “3R” priorities for fiscal years 2026-35.
Meeting Details
