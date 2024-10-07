By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

Email Adele

The Stafford School Board will meet on Tuesday for a work session at 4:30 p.m. and the regular monthly business meeting at 7 p.m. Action items scheduled for the meeting include approval of legislative priorities for the 2025 General Assembly session and large capital improvement priorities for fiscal years 2026-2035.

Share

Work Session

The Board will hear updates on and discuss the following topics:

Closed Session

The board will hold a closed meeting to “discuss and/or consider the acquisition of real property for construction of a replacement facility for Edward E. Drew Middle School” and “to consult with legal counsel and receive a briefing by staff members regarding actual litigation, specifically Stafford Circuit Court Cases CL22001710-00 and CL23001635-00 involving condemnation.”

Business Meeting

Consent Agenda

Consent agenda items include approval of minutes, appointments to and removals from School Board advisory committees, policy amendments, and award of contracts for renovation projects at Stafford Middle and North Stafford High.

Awards and Recognitions

The Board will present proclamations for Bullying Prevention Month, Learning Disabilities Awareness Month, School Principals Month, and School Bus Safety Week.

Presentations

Staff will present information about the 14th annual Band Together to Fight Hunger campaign and the American Heart Association’s Kids’ Heart Challenge.

Also, the Special Education Advisory Committee and the Career and Technical Education Advisory Committee will present their annual reports and recommendations.

Action Items

Meeting Details

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit our website at the link that follows.

Read Local Obituaries

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past month, our reporting was:

$8 a month supports great journalism

First to report on a Spotsylvania School teacher arrested for bringing drugs onto campus.

First to report on new facility fees leveled by MWHC on patient bills.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Provided extensive coverage of the cellphone bans that are sweeping local school districts.

And so much more, like Clay Jones, Drew Gallagher, Hank Silverberg, and more.

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month