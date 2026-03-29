By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

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Stafford County Public Schools announced earlier this month that it has partnered with Hazel Health, a K-12 telehealth provider, to offer free mental health care to students.

The telehealth appointments are available year-round at no cost, regardless of insurance status. No referrals are required, and students will receive one-one counseling—including evaluations and treatment recommendations—from a professional therapist without having to wait for availability.

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The partnership is supported by a grant awarded to the school division by the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services.

“This partnership removes barriers to care and ensures that students can receive timely support for mental health needs,” Daniel Smith, superintendent, in a press release from the school division. “Healthy students are better prepared to learn, and this initiative reflects our ongoing commitment to student mental well-being.”

Hazel Health’s therapists can help students cope with anxiety, depression, stress, grief and loss, social skills, bullying, and peer relationships, through at-home virtual appointments.

Parents must opt-in for their children to receive services. “No student will receive services without prior written parent or guardian consent,” the press release states.

Fredericksburg City Public Schools also partners with Hazel Health, according to the provider’s website.

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