Stafford County Schools today released the guidelines for families to qualify for free and reduced-price meals.

Eight schools and programs qualify for the Community Eligibility Provision as implemented through the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010. This act provides breakfast and lunch to every child each day at no cost. The CEP schools and programs this year are:

Moncure Elementary Kate

Waller Barrett Elementary

Widewater Elementary

Falmouth Elementary

Anthony Burns Elementary

Rocky Run Elementary

North Star and Rising Star Head Start Programs

Edward Drew Middle School.

For all other schools, household size and income determine students’ eligibility for free or reduced-price meal benefits.

Children who are members of households with income at or below the federal income eligibility guidelines, shown in the chart below, may be eligible for either free or reduced-price meals.

The children of households receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits or who receive Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) may be automatically eligible for free meals.

Children who are homeless, migrant, or runaway are automatically eligible for free meals using documentation provided by the school liaison.

Foster children, who are the legal responsibility of a welfare agency or court, are eligible for free meals regardless of the income of the household with whom they reside. Children who are members of households participating in WIC may also be eligible for free or reduced-price meal based on the household’s income.

Meal benefit applications are available online to all households with a letter informing them of the availability of free or reduced-price meals for their students. Fillable applications are also available at each school, at the central office, and on the school division website.

Additional information on these programs and more are available on the district’s Nutrition Services website.

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”