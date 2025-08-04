By Martin Davis

EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

All photos and video are courtesy of Stafford County Public Schools.

In an effort to improve relationships between schools and families, Stafford County Public Schools is taking to the streets. And a big, blue bus named SCOUT is the tool.

SCOUT is short for Strengthening Community through Outreach, Understanding, and Trust and will appear at schools, neighborhoods, and community events to deliver on-the-go access to school resources, programs, and support.

"SCOUT is more than a vehicle, it’s a bridge that connects families to the school division and the division to our community," said Daniel W. Smith, Ed.D., Superintendent. "We believe strong family-school partnerships are key to student success, and SCOUT makes that connection more accessible than ever."

The bus is fully outfitted with A/V equipment, informational materials, internet access, heating and air, and electricity. Flexible seating allows for varying setups to best fit the needs of the events where SCOUT will appear.

It will house essential academic resources, support services, and engagement opportunities and is being positioned as a way to address persistent learning gaps in literacy and math, chronic absenteeism, and disconnected school-family partnerships.

Funds for SCOUT comes from Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER III) dollars.

During the official debut on August 2, families toured the custom-built vehicle, met with community partners, and experienced SCOUT’s services firsthand. The event also marked the culmination of the division’s Empower Pack Project, a school supply drive designed to provide fully stocked backpacks to economically disadvantaged students across the division.

“The Empower Pack Project reflects our commitment to #ElevateStafford by ensuring every student has the tools they need to succeed,” said Hunter Berry, Director of Engagement. “By our community coming together to provide over 1,300 fully stocked backpacks to students in need, we are putting our strategic plan into action by removing barriers and promoting access so all students can start the school year ready to excel. SCOUT will continue this work during the school year by meeting families where they are within our community.”

The event featured free snow cones, sponsored by Rappahannock Orthodontics, to those who donated supplies or brought a filled backpack, and Moe’s Southwest Grill was on-site providing chips for all to enjoy. Families visited the FredBooks table, where free books were distributed to promote literacy for readers of all ages. Local children’s author Beverly Samuel read her book Make New Friends and debuted her newest release, Red, White & Blue, a heartfelt tribute to military families. The event coincided with Virginia’s Tax-Free Weekend, making it the perfect opportunity for families to stock up on school supplies while supporting a meaningful cause.

