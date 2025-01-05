By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

Email Adele

Prior to ever publicly addressing questions about the removal of Mary Becelia from the Central Rappahannock Regional Library’s Board of Trustees for alleged misconduct, the Stafford Board of Supervisors presented Becelia with a “Settlement Agreement, Release, and Covenant Not to Sue.”

Share

Becelia received the settlement—which she did not sign and which she shared with the Advance—on December 2, 2024, from Chair Meg Bohmke.

If signed, the settlement would have prevented Becelia and her “predecessors, successors, and assigns” from bringing any legal action— “whether present and future, whether known or unknown” — against the Board “absolutely, fully and forever.”

The settlement would not have acknowledged any wrongdoing by the Board, stating, “The Board agrees that the Corrective Action and consideration provided herein is intended to resolve any claims and is not an admission of any past or present liability or wrongdoing by the Board, as a whole, or any employee of the Board.”

The only facts acknowledged in the settlement related to the Board’s actions are that Becelia was removed from the CRRL Board and that the Board “desires to strike the word ‘misconduct’ from the minutes of the July 10, 2024, Board meeting and to apologize to Ms. Becelia.”

The settlement would also have been confidential if Becelia had signed it.

The Board agreed to issue the settlement after a November 20, 2024, closed session—the second held in two days for “discussion of the performance of a specific member of the Board, and consultation with legal counsel regarding addressed performance of an appointee of Board,” according to the approved minutes.

Bohmke read a statement on behalf of the Board that addressed Becelia’s removal for the first time at the December 17, 2024, meeting. The statement did not contain an apology from the Board but informed the public that the vote to remove Becelia was based on “inaccurate and misleading” information.

“It is unfortunate that the Board trusted the information presented by Supervisor Gary in closed session to be true and accurate,” the statement read.

The Advance made a request under the Freedom of Information Act for all draft versions of the statement, to include digital and handwritten versions. In response, the county provided 16 documents, two of which are redacted in part as “written advice of legal counsel … protected by the attorney-client privilege.”

Some of the draft versions of the statement do contain apologies.

The following language is found in nine of the documents provided: “We deeply regret any misunderstanding or harm this may have caused Ms. Becelia and the community. We sincerely apologize to Ms. Becelia and all those affected by this situation as we work to correct the record.”

These nine drafts also do not refer to Gary specifically.

The authorship of each draft statement is not made clear.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read last week's obituaries

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

$8 a month supports great journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:

First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.

First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:

And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month