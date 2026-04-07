By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

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Virginia State Police have concluded an investigation into a Spotsylvania Sheriff’s deputy and will not be seeking criminal charges against him.

“In review of the investigative materials remitted in the investigation of Emmanel Ottero [sic], please be advised that the Commonwealth will not authorize the issuance of criminal warrant(s) in this matter,” wrote Dircia Schubert, senior assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney for Loudoun County, in an April 1 letter to Wanda Beard, a special agent with the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

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The Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office shared Beard’s letter with the Advance this week.

The Advance wrote about the investigation into Otero in December.

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