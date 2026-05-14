By Hank Silverberg

CORRESPONDENT

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Entrance to Old Mill Park in Fredericksburg. Photo by Hank Silverberg.

Fees for the use of Old Mill Park in Fredericksburg and Falmouth Beach in Stafford will return on Memorial Day Weekend.

The fees at Old Mill Park were instituted two years ago. Since then, Fredericksburg has taken in $51,704 in 2024 and $41,056 in 2025 from Old Mill Park.

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The money has been used to staff the gate and to support future projects and programs at the park.

Non-residents will have to pay a fee of $15 per car, or $5.00 for each walk-in, to visit Old Mill Park on Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays. There is no charge for children under 12. Residents of Fredericksburg City and Stafford County get in for free.

The park features a playground, open soccer fields, several pavilions, and a shoreline along the Rappahannock River for that includes a kayak/canoe launch for fishing access. It’s a popular spot for weekend gatherings and holidays such as July 4th.

Across the Rappahannock at Falmouth Beach in Stafford County, it will now cost $28 for non-residents of the county or the city of Fredericksburg to park in the lot along River Road, where there is access to the river and a beach.

Swimming is discouraged there because of the river’s currents, debris, and places where the river bed drops off quickly.

Over the last few years there have been a number of incidents that have raised concerns about overcrowding and rowdiness at Falmouth Beach. There were over 150 such incidents in 2023, but the Stafford Sheriff’s department could not provide numbers from the last two years.

In Stafford, where the fees have existed since 2022, the county has collected $167,634, with the money going towards equipment, maintenance, and operation costs. The county increased fees at all parks by 10% in 2024, bringing the parking fee at Falmouth Beach from $25 to $28.

The fees at both parks are only charged on weekends between Memorial Day Weekend and Labor Day.

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