By Bruce Saller

ADVANCE CONTRIBUTOR

With the summer heat arriving along with higher summer electricity rates, now is a good time to try to reduce your electricity usage. Here are some ways to save energy:

1. Add attic insulation. The recommended amount of attic insulation has significantly increased over the years and is now R60 for our area. You can either put rolled insulation over your current insulation or add blown-in insulation.

2. Check your exterior doors and windows for leaks and add weather stripping as needed.

3. Install foam gaskets on electric outlets and switches that are on exterior walls.

4. Install thermal drapes on windows facing east and west and keep them closed when the sun is shining on them.

5. Run your dryer early in the morning to reduce the energy needed to cool the outside air drawn in.

6. Plant some trees or install panels to ensure your air conditioner is in the shade, especially in the afternoon.

7. Use fans to circulate the air, which increases cooling from skin-sweat evaporation.

You get extra savings by reducing the amount of heat generated inside your house, since you don’t have to also pay to remove the heat. Here are some suggestions for doing that:

1. Replace all your incandescent and compact fluorescent light bulbs with LED bulbs. 2. Replace your gas or standard electric stove tops with an induction cooktop or buy a portable induction cooktop. Induction cooktops are about twice as efficient. (Glass, copper, and aluminum pots do not work on induction cooktops.) 3. Cook outside when possible (preferably with your portable induction cooktop). Move your coffee maker outside too.

Dominion Virginia will provide you with free weather stripping, outlet/switch foam gaskets, LED bulbs, and several other energy-saving items if you complete a no-cost virtual energy audit online. No strings attached!

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Bruce Saller is a retired systems engineer with degrees in electrical engineering and computer science.

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