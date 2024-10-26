Sunday Books & Culture is Edited by Vanessa Sekinger

THIS WILL BE FUN

by E.B. Asher

Reviewed by Drew Gallagher

It is ambitious for any book to have a title that is such a declarative statement that it almost begs you to find otherwise. Such was the case with the new fantasy novel, This Will Be Fun, by E.B. Asher.

Before I even cracked the cover, my response was, “This better be fun or you’ve lied to me and I will wish a pox upon your house.” Now there is the possibility that it was only an inside joke by the authors (E.B. Asher is actually three writers) to themselves trying to overcome any hesitation plaguing their first foray into romcom fantasy. It’s a lot to unpack about a novel’s title before the novel even begins.

So the prevailing question has to be—was the novel fun? And the answer is “maybe,” but only for fans of fantasy who don’t require historical context and conjuring and for fans of romantic comedy who want some magic in their bodice ripping. This is Fantasy Lite with a side of whatever MTV show features beautiful people having drama and sex. And the book has no intentions of being otherwise. The reader is dropped into a ready-made kingdom of Mythria where the world is preparing to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of when the heroes saved Mythria from the forces of evil.

Since that fateful day though, the heroes have gone their separate ways and have lost contact with one another except when the tabloids conjure up a sighting or the paparazzi snap a photo of one of them hungover or with a new one-night stand. On the day that they saved Mythria, the true hero of the group, Galwell the Great, died in order to save his questing friends and his kingdom. The world just isn’t the same without Galwell in it, and romances that might have grown between the heroes, like that of Clare and Beatrice, never blossomed and have turned in the exact opposite direction so that Beatrice is willing to rush into a band of bandits rather than have to face the handsome and womanizing Clare whom she once desired.

It is at this moment that Clare realizes she absolutely despises him.

Even more rarely he found himself rendered speechless. Now, watching Beatrice walk into the waiting clutches of bandits instead of facing him, was one of those times. Striding straight into the fray, she looked stunning. F**k, he loved it when she strode into the fray. It was like every quality of hers he couldn’t help noticing in their recent meetings was gloriously on display. The years had only made her more beautiful, giving her face more freckles, rounding her hips—hips swaying with every step down the grassy incline into certain danger. Sure she was a little dirty, a little disheveled from recent events. In Clare’s honest opinion, it only made her hotter.

Tolkien this is not.

The wordplay is often more fun than the swordplay in This Will Be Fun, but it’s difficult to keep up the wordplay for an entire novel. With little more than a skeleton of a plot (evil has returned), there are too many instances where the story flags and the authors decide the only way to save it is with hot lesbian sex. Heaving bosoms can certainly be distracting, but ultimately heroes have to put their clothes back on and slay the forces of evil that are massing on the horizon in broad daylight.

Unfortunately, This Will Be Fun seems to be little more than an old Reese’s television commercial where two authors argue over who got romantic comedy in whose fantasy. Pox it is then.

Drew Gallagher is a freelance writer residing in Fredericksburg, Virginia. He is the second-most-prolific book reviewer and first video book reviewer in the 137-year history of the Free Lance-Star Newspaper. He aspires to be the second-most-prolific book reviewer in the history of FXBG Advance and is also a founding member of Dads for Puppies.

COUNTING MIRACLES

By Nicholas Sparks

Reviewed by David Ardnt

Searching for the “one” is always difficult, yet when life involves intense careers, a prior divorce and raising a flourishing family, it can seem nearly impossible. Being social and going out on dates always seem to take a backseat to maintaining a successful work and home life balance. Yet, what happens when the “one” is potentially found, and the couple is eager to see if it’s true love? Nicholas Sparks, in his novel Counting Miracles, relays such a romantic possibility.

One of the main protagonists is Tanner Hughes, a former military man who has served in the armed forces and traveled the world for the military and his subsequent careers. He lives a nomadic life, going from job to job, never desiring to settle down in one place. Just prior to his grandmother’s death at the debut of the novel, she confessed to him a secret that led him to Asheboro, North Carolina. In this small town, Tanner is determined to uncover an important piece of his past.

While there, he meets Kaitlyn, a successful doctor and single mom trying to raise her two kids while juggling an active career. He immediately recognizes the beauty and kindness of this woman and seeks to get to know her better. For her part, Kaitlyn is also fascinated by this enigmatic stranger and is initially drawn to him, attracted to his sensitive personality and smoldering eyes. However, she is also concerned with his itinerant career. How could she develop a serious relationship with someone who consistently works in different and far-reaching locations? Following her daughter’s advice, she chooses to throw caution to the wind and let Tanner lead her heart away to see what will happen.

The final main character of this work is Jasper; an old man, scarred emotionally and physically by events from his past, who lives in a remote cabin. Jasper had an incredibly pious faith due to his upbringing by his father and his own marriage and children. Yet, his religion is shattered when a life-changing event occurs and tragically alters it forever. No longer seeing divine grace, he rambles around eternally questioning his past and doubting any future holy intervention. Only after Jasper hears rumors of the appearance of a white deer in the nearby forest does he begin down the path to heal his tortured soul.

Counting Miracles is a poignant novel about the search for love, acceptance, and overcoming past events. The talented Nicholas Sparks weaves together the lives of three individuals seeking to overcome their histories and journey towards a future full of happiness and serenity. The author conveys that through love, with which anything is possible.

