IN THE LIGHT OF THE SUN

By Angela Shupe

Published by WaterBrook (October 7, 2025)

Paperback $13.50

Audiobook $14.99

Reviewed by Penny A Parrish

It was in January, 73 years ago, that Japanese forces took Manila after invading the Philippines. As a lover of World War II history, I was aware of battles in that area, but most of my reading has focused on the situation in Europe and Britain. This book fills the void with a tender, moving story of how the war affected the residents of the Philippines.

The story begins in 1941. Rosa Grassi, born of a Philippine mother and Italian father, has left her home near Manila to study opera in Italy. She lives with her grandmother, a famous opera singer, and takes lessons at the conservatory in Florence. The talented young woman has an impressive voice, and the maestros who surround her believe she will have a long and successful career.

Back at the family home near Floridablanca, outside of Manila, Rosa’s younger sister Caramina dreams of following in her big sister’s footsteps. Also blessed with a beautiful voice, she must wait until she is older before going to Florence. As the book opens, Caramina is about to celebrate her 14th birthday. A beautiful dress of pink organdy has been made and a special cake baked for the upcoming celebration. But on December 11, 1941, bombs at nearby airfields send the family running into the jungle. The birthday party and life as they knew it are gone.

The chapters go back and forth between Italy and the Philippines. Rosa’s easy life as a student and performer are challenged by Mussolini and his thugs, by shortages of basic necessities, and by racial prejudice. Caramina and her family struggle to find food as well, but their biggest threat is from Japanese soldiers in the area. The young girl and her family find themselves in terrifying situations, also victims of racial prejudice and brutality. Because of the war in both hemispheres, there is no way to stay in touch – no letters, no phone calls, no way to know if loved ones are still alive.

Although this book is historical fiction, it is based on the experiences and life of Shupe’s own family. Her mother’s dream was to train in Florence like her aunt did. The author grew up listening to stories from relatives who survived the wars in both places. The result is a story of resilience, of resistance, of sisterhood and family strength, and the impact music has on our lives. As we lose those who lived through World War II, books like this open our eyes to a little-known but very important piece of history.

Penny A Parrish is a local writer and photographer. View her pictures.

