JANE AUSTEN’S FASHION BIBLE

Compiled and edited by Ros Ballaster

Published by Macmillan Collector’s Library (October 14, 2025)

Hardcover $22.91

Reviewed by Penny A Parrish

This slender book is designed for true fans of Jane Austen. It combines excerpts from her works with color fashion plates from Regency Magazine, a periodical that was published from 1806 until 1832. Ballaster, who is an Oxford University professor and expert on Austen, knows that the famous author focused on characters and plot, not clothing. But she cleverly combines the stories and events with images of what was in fashion at the time.

Readers begin with an excerpt from Lesley Castle (written when Austen was only 16). The story tells of a visit to London where “court dress” was required in the reign of Queen Charlotte. The accompanying plate from Regency shows a “lady of quality in the Birth day Court Dress.” It’s a stunning (if uncomfortable-looking) gown. Other fashion plates show proper attire for traveling, walking, riding, and even the beach. Excerpts from all her major novels as well as Sanditon (think of the recent series Bridgerton) are creatively paired with the beautiful art.

Jane and her family probably perused these magazines and ordered cloth to make outfits appropriate for the time. Readers will also benefit from a detailed glossary of fashion terms at the end. A little yellow ribbon lets the reader mark her place in this lovely little book.

THE HEART OF IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE

by Jimmy Hawkins

Published by Harper Horizon (September 23, 2025)

Hardcover $15.99

Audiobook $14.99

Reviewed by Penny A Parrish

The author played Tommy Bailey, the youngest child of Jimmy Stewart and Donna Reed in this beloved movie. At 84 years old, he reminisces about the experience while sharing little-known facts about the movie. It was supposed to star Cary Grant. It was based on a short story that a man so believed in that he sent it out as a Christmas card to 200 friends. One turned out to be a Hollywood agent who thought it would make a great movie. It took a variety of writers, producers, and studios before it ended up in the hands of Frank Capra, who considered it his masterpiece.

The public did not. It was basically a box office flop. One theory presented is that in 1946, when the film was released, people wanted light entertainment after years of WWII. (I beg to differ since “The Best Years of our Lives” won seven Oscars that year and touches on the difficulties faced by veterans coming home.) Hawkins mentions Stewart’s service during the war, and how it impacted his acting. He became so emotional during the scene on the bridge where he prays that when Capra asked him to do it again, he said no.

In 1974, due to a “clerical error” (not explained in the book) the movie came into the public domain, and it has become a holiday favorite ever since. The book features excerpts from the movie script, photos from the film, Hawkin’s own life story, and his take on the movie’s themes: prayer, never giving up, how one incident can change a life, the power of family and community, etc. In that way, it is also a self-help or inspirational book that many may find comforting in today’s cynical world.

Penny A Parrish is a local writer and photographer. You can see her pictures at www.PennyAParrishPhotography.com

