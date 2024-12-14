By Sarah Roderick-Fitch | The Center Stage



This article was republished with permission from FXBG Advance’s news partner InsideNoVa.com. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today.

Law enforcement officials in Stafford, Spotsylvania and King George counties have reported “suspicious” drone sightings appearing over areas containing sensitive military bases and national security facilities.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office reports the sightings of “suspicious drones flying over” Stafford, King George and Spotsylvania counties.

Share

“The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office has been in contact with federal law enforcement agencies regarding the drones and they are aware of the recent activity,” according to a Stafford County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.

The King George Sheriff’s Office shared a similar post, confirming the department has been in contact with the local FBI field office. The post said the FBI requests that “all information be reported to them as well as the [Federal Aviation Administration].”

The counties located within an hour outside the Washington, D.C. metro area include parts of Marine Corps Headquarters, Quantico, which houses the FBI Academy and the headquarters for multiple service branches investigative services, including the Naval Criminal Investigative Service.

Naval Support Facility Dahlgren, located in King George County, is home to​​ “numerous scientific and response-force missions” and known for the development and testing of long-range ballistics weapons.

The “suspicious” sightings follow several reported sightings in New Jersey and Pennsylvania that have made headlines, prompting the White House’s national security communications advisor, Adm. John Kirby (Ret.), to respond.

“We have no evidence at this time that the reported drone sightings pose a national security or a public safety threat, or have a foreign nexus,” said Kirby.

Sens. Kristen Gillibrand, D-N.Y., Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., Cory Booker, D-N.J., and Andy Kim, D-N.J. sent a letter to the Department of Homeland Security, FBI and FAA are urging the agencies to brief the lawmakers “as soon as possible” on how they are working to identify the incidents, underscoring concerns of them operating near sensitive locations.

“These drones have been observed maneuvering near critical infrastructure and sensitive locations, including reservoirs and military installations,” the senators wrote. “The potential safety and security risks posed by these drones in civilian areas is especially pertinent considering recent drone incursions at sensitive military sites in and outside of the continental United States over the past year. Protecting civilian infrastructure, safety, and privacy as well as military assets and personnel will require a comprehensive response from Congress and the executive branch.”

In October, the Pentagon confirmed several "unauthorized" drone sightings last year that had flown over restricted airspace around the area of several military bases, including Naval Station Norfolk and Langley Air Force Base, first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

Originally published on thecentersquare.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read last week's obituaries

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

$8 a month supports great journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:

First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.

First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:

And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month