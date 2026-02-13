By Del. Phillip A. Scott

Representative House District 63

In the Health Subcommittee, my bill HB1194, which would extend the existing principle of parental access to a child’s online health records (such as through MyChart), was killed.

Currently, only private hospitals are required to provide such access to parents. Public hospitals, including major providers like UVA and VCU, are exempt. This gap disproportionately affects families in Orange County and rural Spotsylvania County, where these public academic medical centers are often the only available option for care. Parents deserve equal access to their children’s health information regardless of where they receive treatment.

This is such an obvious way to improve our health system for parents. This bill came from my constituents who were crying out that they were being asked to get their children’s permission to access their 13-year old’s MyChart. My own daughter has severe disabilities, and I know I cannot afford to get her signature on something if I need to check the dosage on her prescription. In some households, this is a matter of life and death, and I will continue fighting for this.

Also this week, I had a bill pass, not in its full force, but still a step in the right direction. HB1229 will reinforce schools’ obligation to keep kids with disabilities safe. Currently, the Department of Education cannot enforce its regulations around seclusion and restraint, resulting in some heartbreaking stories about kids with autism being harmed, even to the point of death.

House Democrats agreed, and it is making its way through the Floor.

Some items I will be working on in the offseason are HB1195 and HB1315.

HB1195 is a bill that was continued to 2027 and will come back because of its importance. It needs some work this offseason, but the need is clear. We cannot adequately vet international and even out-of-state criminal records in our schools. We cannot allow perpetrators of heinous crimes to come to Virginia and commit those same crimes on our students. We have an obligation to protect our students, and we will continue the work on this.

HB 1315 would have provided essential legal protections for fire marshals who are appointed as law enforcement officers by their counties. Fire marshals aren’t asking for new roles; they’re asking for legal clarity to do their work effectively. This bill honors their service and strengthens Virginia’s commitment to first responders. Democrats saw the need but felt as though it needed more work, so we will get this bill ready and in the right posture for the next session. I do fear, however, that without passing and working on amendments for protections now, communities will suffer, and our Fire Marshals will get hurt.

Thank you for the opportunity to represent you. If you have any questions, please reach out to my office.

