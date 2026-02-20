By Del. Nicole Cole

As a freshman delegate, I have approached this session with determination and purpose. From day one, our team has pursued four key priorities. First, introduce legislation that directly addresses the needs of residents in Spotsylvania and Caroline counties, ensuring their voices are heard and their concerns are addressed. Second, working with colleagues to advance bills that make life more affordable for families, support our local economy, and strengthen public education. Third, bringing funding and vital resources back home to our district. And finally, staying connected with constituents through open, consistent, and honest communication.

For me, that means listening to understand, having meaningful conversations, and sharing timely updates about what’s happening in Richmond. A lot can happen in just 36 days during a session.

Over the past month, I’ve had the privilege of meeting with many stakeholders, including district residents, who have advocated for or against legislation. I have especially valued my meetings with organizations, state agencies, and members of the Governor’s administration, which have been incredibly insightful. These conversations help ensure my office is fully aware of the resources and support available to meet residents’ needs and identify opportunities to better serve our district.

For example, I met with Todd Martin of GRASP, a nonprofit organization that receives state grant funding and private donations to help students navigate the financial aid process. As a college funding planning specialist by trade, I was familiar with GRASP’s mission, but I did not realize how they determine which areas of the Commonwealth to serve or that they had expanded their services to Caroline County Public Schools three years ago. I am excited to better understand what is required to potentially expand GRASP’s services into Spotsylvania. The more students and families understand the financial aid and scholarship process, the better equipped they are to successfully pursue and fund higher education opportunities.

We also met with the Secretary and Deputy Secretaries of Virginia’s Department of Health and Human Resources, Marvin B. Figueroa and Toni Blue. Their office helps guide policy and operations related to public health, behavioral health, Medicaid, child and family services, and support programs for vulnerable Virginians. They work closely with the Governor and state agencies to ensure that essential health and human services are delivered effectively and efficiently across the state.

We also had the opportunity to meet with ASEZ (Save the Earth from A to Z), a university student volunteer group. This nonprofit organization, though based in Washington, D.C., has extended its outreach into the Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania area. ASEZ is built on the strength of young leaders in the region who are committed to making a positive impact through a variety of service efforts. They described how they assist in many ways, from community service and blood drives to graffiti removal and environmental cleanups, and expressed interest in partnering with us. They informed me that fostering a relationship with them could help guide focus toward places that most need volunteer support.

As a delegate, I am excited to bring all these and more resources back to the district after session.

To continue following these bills and others throughout the session, please visit lis.virginia.gov for updates and detailed information. If you would like to receive our bi-weekly newsletter, email delncole@house.virginia.gov to be added to our list. You can also stay connected by following me on Instagram and Facebook (@NicoleCole4VA).

If I can ever be of assistance, please do not hesitate to reach out by email or contact our office at 804-698-1066. I am grateful for the opportunity to serve the residents of House District 66 and remain committed to working hard on your behalf

