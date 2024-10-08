By Adele Uphaus

Potential violations of state law and school division policy related to the hiring of “unlicensed and unqualified” employees and the unauthorized disposal of school property are among the reasons enumerated by the Spotsylvania School Board for firing former superintendent Mark Taylor earlier this year.

In addition, Taylor “may have repeatedly violated the Virginia Freedom of Information Act” and “made numerous documented offensive and inappropriate social media posts on various social media platforms that the Board believes may bring into question his ability to serve as a School Superintendent in any school system in the Commonwealth of Virginia,” a letter from the School Board’s lawyer to Taylor’s lawyer reads.

The letter is included as an exhibit in a lawsuit filed in the Eastern District of Virginia on October 4 by Taylor, against the Spotsylvania School Board and members Lorita Daniels, Nicole Cole, Belen Rodas, Carol Medawar, and Megan Jackson, in their individual capacities.

Taylor alleges in the lawsuit that his firing amounted to “retaliation” for hosting the December 2, 2023, SkyTree Book Fair, which the suit states he did as “a private citizen” using “his personal funds.”

The SkyTree Book Fair is not one of the reasons provided by the School Board’s counsel for Taylor’s termination, according to the letter.

As well as arguing that he was wrongfully terminated as retaliation for hosting the book fair, Taylor’s lawsuit also argues that the Board breached his employment contract.

According to the exhibited letter from the Board’s attorney, the Board’s opinion is that “there is no evidence that a vote was ever taken by the Board to approve Mr. Taylor’s superintendent contract.”

“Accordingly, we don’t believe Mr. Taylor was ever appointed by the Board, pursuit to the Code of Virginia,” it states.

The lawsuit requests a jury trial and seeks “actual damages and general damages, compensatory damages, back pay, front pay, equitable relief, and punitive damages, together with pre-judgement interest form the date of termination.”

