FXBG Advance

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Ranjit Singh's avatar
Ranjit Singh
6m

Paul -- I read this and laughed out loud; with you, not against you! There are sentences where you relate what you did in class (like no syllabus) and I found myself yelling at the screen "No! No! Abort! Don't do that! They'll die!" But that just means you absolutely pegged the modern university teaching experience. I hope UMW gives you the opportunity to get back on the horse.

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David Critchfield's avatar
David Critchfield
25m

Wow! Thanks for sharing.

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