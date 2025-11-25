Become a Sustaining Member

By Martin Davis

EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

Email Martin

With the government shutdown a distant, if still-bitter, memory, expect record numbers of people passing through local airports, driving along Virginia’s highways and byways, and boarding Amtrak for holiday get-aways.

The Federal Aviation Administration, the American Automotive Club, and Amtrak are all projecting recording-breaking travel numbers this holiday season.

Air Travel

Today is projected to be the busiest travel day of the Thanksgiving season with 52,185 flights scheduled. Wednesday the 26th and Sunday the 30th also have more than 50,000 flights forecast.

This Thanksgiving holiday season is expected “to be the busiest in 15 years,” according to the FAA website.

Image courtesy FAA.

In the wake of the shutdown, most airports in the country are back to normal operation status.

All three airports in the Advance’s readership area — Dulles, Reagan, and Richmond — are currently showing a “Normal” status. As of this afternoon, however, Richmond is showing a higher percentage of “Late” and “Very Late” arrivals and departures, according to FlightView, and an on-time rating of 70%.

Image courtesy FlightView

Reagan is showing 82% on-time rates, and Dulles 88%.

While air traffic is a significant contributor to flight delays, weather is more disruptive to air travel.

According to Weather.com, several weather systems are threatening air travel this week. On Wednesday, rain in the East and snow in the upper Midwest is expected to affect air travel in Boston, Minneapolis-St. Paul, New York City, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C.

On Friday, snow across the middle part of the country is expected to affect airports in Dallas-Ft. Worth (late), Houston (late), and Kansas City (late).

Travelers should stay informed about weather conditions on the day of travel and arrive at least two hours early for domestic flights to give themselves enough time to get through TSA lines.

Baggage sizes are being strictly enforced, and travelers are being encouraged to “think small” by the FAA. According to FAA’s website, “The maximum size carry-on bag for most airlines is 45 linear inches (the total of the height, width, and depth of the bag). Anything larger should be checked.”

For families traveling with children, come prepared with plenty of diversions and snacks should flights be delayed. In addition, the FAA is encouraging parents to ensure their children are properly buckled in during flights, as turbulence can create a hazard for children.

Road Travel

The roads will be more crowded this Thanksgiving than last. The AAA projects 73.3 million people will travel at least 50 miles from home over the Thanksgiving holiday period, which runs from Tuesday through Monday. That’s 1.3 million more travelers than 2024.

Image courtesy of AAA.

In general, AAA reports that the best times to travel are in the mornings before 11 a.m., with the exception of Monday, December 1, when travel will be easier after 8 p.m.

The organization offers several tips for people driving over the holidays:

Fill the tank at the start of the trip

Check battery level

Check tire pressure

Be mindful of impaired drivers

If you drink over the holidays, have a designated driver or use ride-sharing

Rail Travel

Demand for rail traffic is growing, with Amtrak recently announcing that for FY 2025 (Measured from October 2024 - September 2025) ridership was 34.5 million customer trips, up 5.1% over FY 2024 and an all-time record.

It is not surprising, therefore, that Amtrak “predicts record breaking 2025 Thanksgiving travel, with double digit growth in early bookings relative to last year,” according to a press release.

In 2024, Amtrak carried 1.2 million customers over Thanksgiving.

The vast majority of 2024 train travelers went 250 miles or less.

The Advance checked on tickets between Fredericksburg and New York City and found plenty of available seats for as low as $238 coach and about $300 business class leaving on Wednesday for the Big Apple. Return seats on Sunday November 30 limited. Plenty of seats were available to return to Fredericksburg on and Monday December 1, however.

Among the benefits that Amtrak touts for traveling by rail are spacious, comfortable seating and no middle seats, a generous bag policy, internet access on the train, and small pets can travel as well.

Image courtesy of Amtrak.

Be Prepared

No matter how one plans to travel this year, be aware that a lot of people will be trying to get to their favorite locations this week, so a bit of patience and planning goes a long way toward easing travel anxieties that can become more intense on heavy travel days.

The Advance recommends that everyone keep the following in mind:

Take your time, especially if you are driving. While Thanksgiving week isn’t the deadliest on the roads, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, early fall is dangerous due to earlier sunsets, leaves on the road, and increased movement by animals such as deer.

Keep your phones charged, make sure you have easy access to insurance information should you need it, and know what your coverage includes. If you experience a breakdown or accident, be aware of what your insurance provider covers — wreckers, rental cars, and fuel delivery may be available with your policy.

Prepare for the unexpected. Whether traveling by rail, car, or airplane be prepared for layovers, unexpected hotel stays and associated costs, and unexpected expenses.

Don’t let your gas tank get below half a tank. This will avoid the odds that you run out of fuel. AAA reports it still happens, a lot. To the tune of 600,000 times a year.

Keep your car charged. As with internal combustion engines, when the car’s battery charge reaches the mid-range point, find a place a recharge. Also remember that cold weather shortens the charge of EV batteries. Be mindful in cold environments that your driving range will likely be shortened.

Have Kids? Bringing along books, games, snacks, and appropriate seat equipment (car seats for very young children, booster seats for older children) can make the journey go a lot smoother.

Pack Light. For stays lasting just a few days, a small travel suitcase or a backpack is often sufficient for the trip. Extra baggage at airports means up-charges to your trip and possible lost baggage once you arrive. Packing a small carry-on eliminates that stress. Many hotels have irons available for smoothing out wrinkled clothes, and many Air BnBs have washing machines. Also, leave shampoo, toothpastes, and any personal toiletries in liquid form at home. These are inexpensive and can easily purchased at local stores when you arrive.

Be Patient. Yes, travel is stressful. And travel over holidays especially so. Try not to let delays and heavy traffic bother you. See them as opportunities to talk, listen to books or music, or simply enjoy some peace and quiet.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read last week's local obituaries

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

$8 a month supports great journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:

First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.

First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:

And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”