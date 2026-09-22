FXBG Advance

FXBG Advance

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jenny lester's avatar
jenny lester
42m

Nature is so healing and therapeutic! I have a tree in my front yard that I will go to and sit and reflect and hug. My son passed away at the age of 24 and he was 6’7” and had the nickname ‘tree’. So sitting quietly and hugging a tree makes me feel closer to my son. If this tree is local, I would feel honored to find it and hug it! Thanks for sharing

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Daniel Jones's avatar
Daniel Jones
2h

Yes.

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