By Phil Huber, ADVANCE COLUMNIST

Bexar Arms/Unsplash

If you support banning AR-15-style rifles, explain what your proposal would accomplish, how it would work and what would happen to firearms already owned.

If you oppose a ban, explain which safeguards you would support and what evidence suggests they would reduce harm.

Neither position should end the conversation. Each should begin an explanation.

I ask as a gun owner, retired military officer, and former National Rifle Association youth member who earned marksmanship awards. Learning to shoot accurately mattered. So did understanding our responsibility to everyone around us.

My friends and I sometimes went shooting in the woods and afterward carried our guns into the local store. Our elders reprimanded us because we could frighten people. We knew we meant no harm. Other people did not know that.

That lesson stayed with me.

When I encounter someone carrying a firearm today, I watch their behavior and assess the situation. If I believe someone may be at risk, I will call the police. That is not a presumption of guilt. I simply cannot know another person’s intentions.

Owning a rifle and carrying it through a crowded public place are different matters. My childhood experience does not establish a case for prohibiting anyone’s rifle. It explains why I believe the discussion must include people other than its owner.

That discussion is timely. On December 2, the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear challenges involving restrictions on AR-15-style semiautomatic rifles in Cook County, Illinois, and Connecticut. The question concerns constitutional protection for possessing these rifles and similar firearms. Arguments are approaching; a decision has not been announced.

The ownership argument deserves a fair hearing. Many people use these rifles lawfully for target shooting, competition and self-defense. The challengers emphasize that firearms commonly possessed for lawful purposes receive constitutional protection.

The public-safety argument also deserves a fair hearing. Widespread lawful ownership does not, by itself, answer which restrictions might prevent harm or whether government should have authority to adopt them.

My position is that elected governments should retain meaningful authority to consider safeguards within constitutional limits. That does not make every proposed ban wise, effective or constitutional. Nor does opposing a ban demonstrate indifference to public safety.

The Court’s 2022 Bruen decision requires governments to justify covered firearm restrictions through the nation’s historical tradition of regulation. Evidence that a restriction promotes public safety is not sufficient by itself.

History matters. But historical laws do not interpret themselves. Judges decide which examples are sufficiently widespread and similar to justify modern restrictions. The justices have disagreed sharply about those judgments.

The Court has also recognized limits on gun rights. In United States v. Rahimi, it ruled 8–1 that someone judicially found to pose a credible threat to another person’s physical safety may be temporarily disarmed. Rights and preventive safeguards can coexist.

What does research tell us about rifle restrictions? Less than either side sometimes claims.

A peer-reviewed study by New York University researchers found that counties in states with assault-weapons bans were associated with approximately 41 percent fewer mass-shooting fatalities during 2014–2022. Published in Injury Prevention, the study identifies an association—not proof that the bans alone caused the difference.

RAND’s January 2026 review found the overall evidence about assault-weapons bans’ effects on mass shootings inconclusive. It found limited evidence that large-capacity-magazine bans reduce mass shootings and fatalities. These are different policies with different evidence.

Supporters should not present one favorable study as a settled verdict. Opponents should not translate “inconclusive” into “proven ineffective.”

Both should support better research. Beginning in 1996, congressional funding restrictions chilled federally supported firearm-injury research for roughly two decades. Dedicated funding resumed in fiscal 2020. Congress preserved funding for fiscal 2026, but the Trump administration canceled research grants and disrupted new opportunities while seeking to eliminate CDC’s firearm-research funding in its next budget.

Public opinion does not settle the constitutional question. Gallup’s October 2026 survey found 54% favored banning the manufacture, possession and sale of semiautomatic firearms described in its question as assault rifles; 44% opposed it. The wording matters, and the margin of error was four percentage points. A poll measures opinion, not constitutionality or effectiveness.

So here is my challenge.

Supporters of bans should define the firearms covered, explain treatment of existing owners and transfers, address enforcement, and identify evidence supporting the expected benefits. They should acknowledge costs and limitations.

Opponents should identify alternatives they would support—not merely proposals they reject. Would those include secure-storage requirements, measures addressing credible threats with due process, or magazine-capacity restrictions? What evidence supports those choices?

Both sides should explain what findings would cause them to reconsider.

I have written the Supreme Court on other matters. I encourage interested readers to put their views into words and, if they choose, write the Court. Correspondence is not legal evidence, and I cannot promise who will read it. Constitutional questions should not be decided by counting envelopes.

Share those views with elected representatives, too. Whatever the Court decides, lawmakers and citizens will still have responsibilities.

My elders expected us to consider everyone in that store. They did not regard responsibility as the enemy of gun ownership.

Neither should we.

The challenge is not simply to defend our position. It is to explain how that position protects lawful freedom while meaningfully reducing harm.

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Phil Huber is a retired Army Reserve colonel and former federal civil servant who writes about civic education, public accountability and national security. He lives in Fredericksburg.

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