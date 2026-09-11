FXBG Advance

FXBG Advance

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Books of Leo's avatar
Books of Leo
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Colonel, everything you say can, and is true. But once again, like so many, for what I can only presume as your hope of not offending - whether it be grounded in honest revulsion of crossing that line with fellow citizens, or a realpolitik calculation of the need to not mention in the hope of allowing them an out without admitting guilt - I cannot say.

Maybe you can't either.

But once again, you ignore the elephant in the room (sophomoric pun intended, because yes, even at this late age, I find myself perfectly capable of immaturity, no matter how serious the subject).

In that, we should neither ignore, nor excuse - not only those who voted for this in 2024 - despite seeing all that had happened before then - (though some, including me, would strongly argue that it was there to see plain as daylight in 2016), but also those of us who are revulsed by it, yet continue to pretend that it merely an aberration.

A phase. A hiccup. Whatever description allows one to continue to ignore it, and those facilitating it, no matter what line is crossed.

We have a sitting President and complaisant Congress, when under 10 of them in either house could choose otherwise and create a majority - that goes along with this by any means necessary.

The power to raise or lower taxes on goods? Happens on a whim. Even with laws that state it shouldn't without Congressional consent. How?

Speaker Johnson passes a rule that the definition of a day is over 6 months long, because otherwise he would have to open it to debate and vote.

Citizens monitored, arrested, incarcerated, deported, and sometimes killed by secret police who are planning to illegally monitor voting places - all in "enforcement" of a civil liability on par with a traffic ticket.

Wars determined by political gain and foreign leaders of apartheid states, socialist taking of wealth from companies, then promised to voters in return for their votes.

Murder on the high seas.

Think of the document that Thomas Jefferson could and would right, if someone charged him today to draft one against such a tyrannical and irrational despotic regime.

Sir, respectfully - something's got to give.

Yes, by all means - vote, argue, protest for change.

But please note, that's been tried, and we have to admit the reality that not only do a significant portion of our neighbors actively support such atrocities; but there also has been a significant portion who have shown that as much as they know it's wrong - the best they can muster is a sternly read letter that is read with their reading glasses moved far down their nose to show how mad they are. Whilst they take the same money that is fueling many of these outrages.

Which does nothing but embolden those doing the taking. Much as Hitler was emboldened by Chamberlain in Munich.

No thanks.

Give me an Abdul El-Sayed arguing with passion and ferocity over that. If there's one thing the last 40 years of the empowerment of the oligarchs, its that this isn't working.

Time to try something else.

Constitutional amendments, court packing, boycotts, whatever - but again - something other than pretending either Trump or this weak kneeed Congress exist in a vacuum.

I'm open to suggestions.....

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