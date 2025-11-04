Become a Sustaining Member

By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT



A long and often contentious election season comes to an end today, and voters across the Fredericksburg region headed to the polls.

As of noon today, 8,387 out of 20,612 registered voters in Fredericksburg City—about 41%—had cast ballots either by mail, early in-person, or at the polls today, according to Jessica Atkinson, the general registrar.

More than half of those votes were cast during the six-week early voting period. Ward 3 voters, who had two School Board and two City Council candidates to choose from, cast the greatest number of early ballots—about 1,350, as compared to 1,036 from Ward 1; 1,180 from Ward 2; and 1,290 from Ward 4.

As of noon, Ward 2 had seen the largest Election Day turnout—761 voters, compared to 530 from Ward 1; 645 from Ward 3; and 533 from Ward 4.

Atkinson said turnout this year is better than it was in 2023, the last time City Council and School Board candidates were on the ballot. She credited improved turnout to the fact that voters are also choosing a Governor this election.

In Spotsylvania, about 15% of registered voters had cast ballots by 2 p.m., according to registrar Kellie Acors. Totals for four precincts were missing from that count.

About 23% of registered voters cast ballots early in Spotsylvania, Acors said, bringing the total who had voted by 2 p.m. to 38%.

Stafford’s general registrar, Anna Hash, said her office does not collect vote totals from the precincts on Election Day. She said about 20% of registered voters cast ballots early.

