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Michael Brian O’Keefe's avatar
Michael Brian O’Keefe
1hEdited

I wouldn’t be too worried about “Missing Links” who hide behind their anonymity while leaving self-indulgent ignorant comments that are actually irrelevant to the article upon which they are commenting. What they peddle is their own idiocy and lack of credibility.

I appreciate your column. It outlines a good strategy.

I personally think all things Trump and MAGA are damaging and difficult for anyone who believes in the principles outlined in our Declaration of Independence, Constitution, and Bill of Rights.

These are trying times but perhaps even more trying for the frequent targets of Trump and MAGA, including any human being of color and any human being whose true nature conflicts with Trump/MAGA prejudices; but especially women, whose rights are trampled and threatened by these faux tough guys hiding behind masks and fake identities.

Bullies are cowards. Cowards fold when confronted.

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Timur Lenk's avatar
Timur Lenk
2h

No need to get maudlin and teary. Vote for Platner and his ilk. Bernie, Fakahontas and OCD or whatever her name is said he will save you from having to get a job.

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