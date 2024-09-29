By Martin Davis

EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

The measure of any community is how it supports its citizens. In no other country do nonprofit organizations play as important a role in this work as in the United States.

The Fredericksburg Advance is committed to highlighting and celebrating the important work these organizations play in our community.

To that end, we are today announcing our first Charity of Choice — The Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank.

Over the past four years, the food bank has seen the demands for its services grow, and CEO Dan Maher and his team have met those demands at every turn with innovative programing, government partnerships, and so much more.

This final quarter of 2024, we ask that you help support the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank. There are so many ways one can contribute.

At a time when food insecurity remains one of the most-pressing issues in our community, every little bit matters. We ask you to join us in supporting the food bank, and supporting our neighbors.

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past month, our reporting was:

First to report on a Spotsylvania School teacher arrested for bringing drugs onto campus.

First to report on new facility fees leveled by MWHC on patient bills.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Provided extensive coverage of the cellphone bans that are sweeping local school districts.

And so much more, like Clay Jones, Drew Gallagher, Hank Silverberg, and more.

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

