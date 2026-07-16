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jeff Eastland's avatar
jeff Eastland
33m

Does this hit home. I have been battling stiltgrass on my property for years. Usually losing the battle. It's best to pull it and dispose of it properly off site (extremely tedious and time consuming however necessary), weed eating (marginally effective) mowing (not effective) but the key is to get it gone before it goes to seed. Even then, you are victim to any growing on neighboring properties.

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Robert Kravetz's avatar
Robert Kravetz
35m

Marvelous essay. Thank you.

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