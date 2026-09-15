FXBG Advance

FXBG Advance

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Justin. Hart's avatar
Justin. Hart
39m

You left out one important detail here WHO PUT THE MESS ON THE KITCHEN TABLE ? DEMOCRATS DID FOR 150 YEARS. SLOWLY SEEPING INTO THE FAMILY STRUCTURE TO MAKE EVERYONE. DEPENDENT ON GOVERNMENT !

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