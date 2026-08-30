FXBG Advance

FXBG Advance

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Rabson, Steve's avatar
Rabson, Steve
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When it was still an indepedent newspaper, the Stars and Stripes reported extensively in 1969 on the My Lai massacre in Vietnam with follow-up articles on the court martials of its perpetrators.

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