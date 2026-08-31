By Matthew Jeans, ADVANCE CONTRIBUTOR

Every August, the internet fills up with pictures of school lunches that appear to have been assembled by tiny Michelin-starred chefs. There are strawberries cut into hearts, sandwiches shaped like bears, vegetables arranged by color and little handwritten notes tucked beside reusable containers. They’re adorable. They’re also not how most families have the time, money, or energy to pack lunch every morning. That gap matters when we talk about children’s nutrition.

I spent years working in pediatric nutrition research, including research on breakfast consumption in elementary-school children, and one thing becomes quickly obvious when you study how kids actually eat.

The nutritionally perfect meal on paper is not necessarily the best meal in real life.

A lunch can contain whole grains, lean protein, vegetables, and fruit, and still provide exactly zero nutrition if a child trades half of it away and throws the rest in the trash. That’s why I’m reluctant to join the annual ritual of declaring certain school lunches “good” and others “bad.”

Take the prepackaged lunch kit. Crackers. Cheese. Processed meat. Maybe a dessert or sweet drink. It’s an easy nutritional target. But parents buy those lunches because they solve a very real problem. They’re fast. Kids recognize them. They require almost no preparation on a morning when someone is already trying to get everyone dressed, fed, and out the door on time.

Convenience doesn’t necessarily mean nutritional failure. The better question is whether we can make convenience work a little harder for us.

If a child likes crackers and cheese, maybe those stay. Add a fruit they’ll actually eat. Add carrots with a dip they like. Choose whole-grain crackers when it’s practical. Maybe the cookie stays too. A cookie doesn’t invalidate the apple sitting next to it. And an apple doesn’t magically transform everything else in the lunch into health food. Nutrition is about the overall pattern.

It’s also about tradeoffs. Consider something as simple as vegetables. Imagine I have two choices. In one, I serve a child perfectly unsalted vegetables and they don’t eat them. In the other, I add a little salt and they eat the vegetables. Which meal is better? I’d generally rather have the child eat the vegetables.

Yes, sodium matters. But so do fiber, potassium, vitamins, minerals, and simply learning to include vegetables as part of a normal meal. Maybe that means being a little more conscious of sodium somewhere else in the day. Nutrition is full of those decisions. The goal is rarely to maximize every desirable nutrient and minimize every undesirable one in every individual meal. It’s to find a pattern that works.

I think my own childhood probably influences how I look at school food, too.

I relied on school meals growing up. Packing a lunch from home was the exception, not the rule. I remember the few times I did bring lunch to school feeling almost special. I liked helping put it together. Carrying a lunchbox from home felt, in a strange way, like a little status symbol because so many of us simply ate whatever the cafeteria was serving. That’s probably part of why I’m hesitant to treat “packed at home” as shorthand for healthier, more thoughtful, or somehow better. For a lot of kids, school food isn’t the backup option. It’s lunch.

And school cafeteria meals are more regulated than many people assume. Schools participating in the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs have requirements involving fruits, vegetables, grains, protein foods, and milk, along with standards for calories, saturated fat, sodium and added sugars. Current rules require most grains offered across the week to be whole-grain rich, and newer standards are gradually tightening limits on added sugars and sodium.

That doesn’t mean every cafeteria meal is nutritionally perfect. It does mean the assumption that anything packed at home must automatically be healthier than “school food” doesn’t hold up very well. A lovingly packed lunch can still be mostly refined snacks. A cafeteria tray can contain whole grains, fruit, vegetables, and a reasonable source of protein. And either one can end up in the trash.

That last part matters. Sure, children need nutrients as an important part of growth and development, but they still have preferences. They also get bored. Easily. They decide something looks weird because another kid said it was weird. They may love a food at home and suddenly refuse to acknowledge its existence at school. They’re kids.

That’s why I think the best lunch strategy is less about perfection and more about building something nutritionally reasonable that the particular child eating it will accept.

If I were packing a lunch and wanted to keep myself sane, I’d think about a few simple things. Is there something filling? Protein can help here, but it doesn’t need to be grilled chicken breast lovingly prepared the night before. Peanut or seed butter, yogurt, cheese, beans, hummus, eggs, or leftovers can all work. Is there some fiber? Whole-grain bread or crackers, fruit, vegetables, and beans are easy places to find it.

Is there a fruit or vegetable this child genuinely likes? Not the fruit I wish they liked. Not the vegetable that photographs best. The one they’ll eat. And is there something in the lunch simply because they enjoy it? That might be a cookie. That’s okay.

A peanut butter sandwich, apple, yogurt, and cookie can be a perfectly reasonable lunch. So can cheese, crackers, grapes, and carrots with ranch. So can last night’s rice and beans. So can a cafeteria meal. And yes, sometimes a prepackaged lunch can be part of the answer too. Maybe it needs something added to it. Maybe you balance a saltier lunch with different choices later in the day. Maybe the convenient option is what makes eating lunch possible at all.

There will always be tradeoffs.

That isn’t a failure of nutrition. Rather, it is nutrition in the real world. The perfect school lunch is useless if your kid won’t eat it. A much better lunch is one that provides reasonable nutrition, fits the reality of the family preparing it and, most importantly, makes it out of the lunchbox.

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Matthew Jeans lives in Fredericksburg with his miniature schnauzer, Mia. He grew up in Tennessee, and has spent most of his adult life bouncing around the country and between music, health, research, and education. He is usually overthinking something, drinking coffee, or being reminded by Mia that she needs attention You can contact him at Matthewjeans@aol.com. Or through his Linkedin account.

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