By Theodore G. Blackwell

GUEST COMMENTARY

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The U.S. Postal Service has issued a proposal in which they will refuse to transmit mail-in or absentee ballots unless certain requirements are met, such as a state-specified list of voters compiled and maintained by the Department of Homeland Security, all in the name of “election integrity.”

Considering the fact that in 2022, the year of Virginia’s last midterm election, there was only one instance of voter fraud conviction, I fail to see how our election integrity was at risk to begin with.

Since Virginia has not complied with the requirement, and was sued by the Justice Department, all I can wonder now is will my mail-in ballot be picked up? What do I do if the USPS refuses to carry it? Approximately 8 percent of all votes cast in Virginia were by mail in the last midterm. What will happen to our votes this time?

Thankfully, the League of Women Voters of Massachusetts, the National League of Women Voters, and other advocacy groups have brought litigation against the administration to stop this rule from being implemented and protect our access.

But that’s not all we as individuals can do.

1. It is your right to tell USPS your opinion about how this will affect you, your family members, your friends, and your neighbors. Make a comment here.

2. Make a voting plan, especially if you vote by mail. Virginia law requires ballot drop-off locations. Check with your local registrar about locations and operational hours. Vote411.org provides helpful resources for you to plan your vote.

3. Find your congressional representatives. Express your opinions to each of them. After all, they work for us. https://www.congress.gov/members/find-your-member

References:

Ensuring Citizenship Verification and Integrity in Federal Elections – The White House

Federal Register :: Ballot Mail for Federal Elections

Virginia Dept. of Elections: Registration/Turnout Reports

Elections.virginia.gov/media/formswarehouse/maintenance-reports/2023_Post-Election-Report_final.pdf (page 31)

2022 November General

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Theodore G. Blackwell is president of the League of Women Voters of the Fredericksburg area, which includes the City of Fredericksburg. and Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford Counties.

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