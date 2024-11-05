By Hank Silverberg

CORRESPONDENT

There was a small line forming as the largest voting precinct in Spotsylvania opened at 6:00 in the morning this Election Day, and by the time the sun came out there was a steady flow of voters.

Outside to greet them under the Democratic tent at Riverbend High School was Beta Wolfinger and her friend Noelle Awalegaonkar, both immigrants to this country and both proud to be there. Wolfinger, who immigrated from Poland in 1984, says she knows what it’s like to live under communism and volunteered for the greeting job “to protect Democracy.”

Across the small sidewalk under the Republican tent, about to go into vote, was 82-year-old Dale Town who says he has voted in every presidential election since 1968.

“I’m just glad to get to vote,” he said. “I don’t think she is qualified” he said, referring to Vice President Harris.

Many of the people who came to vote in the early hours were on their way work. One of them was Sue Tuchotski “I’m excited and a little emotional. I voted for Kamala because she is the best candidate.”

Most of the people the Advance spoke with weren’t shy about revealing their vote.

Irving Bradford brought his wife and two daughters with him. He says he voted for Trump and Derrick Anderson because the last four years were different from the four years before, and even his kids can “see the difference.” He listed inflation and the economy as his main motivation for casting his vote. His wife Leslie, who immigrated to the United States 19 years ago, says her Baptist faith guided her, and she voted for Trump because he is “pro-life.”

Corey, who didn’t want his last name used and did not reveal his choices in the voting booth, said he’s been focused only on the presidential race. When asked about races for Congress, he said: “They need to get it together and the next commander-in-chief will fix it.”

The poll watchers inside the high school said everything has been going smoothly. They rang a large bell every time there was a first-time voter.

The precinct captain said 305 people had voted by 8:30 a.m., a turnout that she described as “light.”

At Brock Elementary School ten miles away, where there was a line, more than 700 people had voted by 10:30 a.m. Adding that total to early-voting numbers, this district of roughly 4,800 voters had already topped 50% turnout.





