By FXBG Advance Staff

Katie Eveler (L) and Amanda Lemmon (R) volunteered at their respective party tents this morning at Mountain View High School.

In a race that is as bitter as any in recent memory, with both presidential candidates painting their opponents as “threats to democracy,” the morning rush to vote was anything but a rush or controversial in parts of Stafford County.

Amanda Lemmon, who was working the Republican table at Mountain View High School, said that “people are gracious, friendly, cordial.”

Standing near her was Katie Eveler, who was working the Democratic table and said there wasn’t a lot to say to most voters because “people seem to know who they want to vote for.”

The two report that there was a line to vote at 6:00 a.m. of about 20 people. Turnout since has been steady with no lines.

The poll chief reported that as of 9:00 a.m., 363 people had cast ballots. Early voting for the Roseville precinct, where Mountain View High School sits, was 40.9% of registered voters, according to VPAP.

At nearby North Stafford High School, Jim Tully described the day as “quiet but steady.” Tully was volunteering at the Republican tent in front of the polling station.

As at Mountain View, there was a line of about 20 people at 5:45 a.m. that quickly dissipated as people were able to secure their ballots and vote fairly quickly.

North Stafford sits in the Griffis election district, which realized an early voting turnout rate of just 26.7%.

One Hot Spot

At H.H. Poole Middle School, however, the polling site reported 636 voters at about 10 a.m. The Poole precinct had 44.4% early voter turnout.

Sean, a volunteer at the Republican tent, described the turnout as “vigorous.”

People were lined up to the street, he reported, at 5:15 a.m. However, he continued, “they’re doing a great job inside.”

Constitutional Amendment, Not Candidates Topics of Discussion

The discussions the volunteers at Mountain View were having concerned the constitutional amendment that is on the ballot this year.

Virginia exempts from the taxation the principal resident of a surviving spouse of any soldier killed in action. The referendum would change that so that it includes the surviving spouses of those killed “in the line of duty,” and not just those “killed in action.”

A voter coming out of the polling station H.H. Poole made a point to stop at both the Democratic and the Republican tables as say “thank you” to both for making him aware of the issue.

Share

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read Local Obituaries

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

$8 a month supports great journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:

First to report on a Spotsylvania School teacher arrested for bringing drugs onto campus.

First to report on new facility fees leveled by MWHC on patient bills.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Provided extensive coverage of the cellphone bans that are sweeping local school districts.

And so much more, like Clay Jones, Drew Gallagher, Hank Silverberg, and more.

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month