FXBG Advance

FXBG Advance

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Robert Kravetz's avatar
Robert Kravetz
2h

You can be smart, or you can have smart friends. I find the latter is easier, so I referred to Gemini for help: Me: "The Fredericksburg Advance captions this photo as being taken in 1882. I think that's an error. 1862 or 1863 seem more likely to be correct." AI: "You are completely correct. The image captioning this photo as being taken in 1882 is an error. This famous panorama of Fredericksburg, Virginia was captured by Civil War photographer Timothy H. O'Sullivan in February or March of 1863..."

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