By Leo Watkins, GUEST COLUMNIST

General Joshua L. Chamberlain/Library of Congress

I’ve been thinking a lot about two Chamberlains lately—Joshua and Neville—and how the Democratic Party, and the country, needs one but is stuck, at least for the moment, with the other.

Joshua Chamberlain was a leader of men. No other way around it. Throughout his life, in times of crisis; other men looked to him for leadership and guidance. In battle, politics, and life.

Union hero at Little Round Top. Wounded at Fredericksburg. Showed respect during the surrender at Appomattox. College president, Medal of Honor winner, Maine governor.

Even in his old age, they chose him to stand between two warring sides of his own legislature to prevent bloodshed.

By all accounts, Neville Chamberlain was also a good man.

English businessman. Popular and progressive minded Birmingham, England Mayor. British Prime Minister.

A latecomer to Parliament, but diligent in local issues, which is ironic since he is best known today for his foreign policy of appeasing Hitler. In their darkest hour, Great Britain turned away from him and toward Churchill.

You’ve likely realized this is not about the Chamberlains.

It’s about who leads the Democratic Senate in this time when our Republic remains at risk. We’ve won a battle, a good battle, but the struggle continues.

By all accounts, Chuck Schumer is a good man. A nice man. Many today are saying that he is the entitled man to lead the Senate.

As was Neville Chamberlain in the lead-up to World War II.

Many say it’s a done deal. We should sit down, shut up, and be grateful for the scraps we have. Now that the Democrats have “won” the midterms and will control both houses of Congress, we should just go back to our regularly scheduled programming.

Let’s continue with sternly worded and slowly read letters in the face of outrage. Watch more performances showcasing Kente cloth-wrapped prayer photo ops that would make a junior high drama teacher hide his head in shame, as a bold response to unjust citizen deaths.

Omnipresent emails demanding ever more money from small donors, while at the same time also taking money from the very folks who have had Republicans tap-dancing to their Citizen United tunes for 20 years.

If that’s “winning,” why bother?

I’m certain that if we take this past election’s utter rejection of the Republican party’s extremities and outrages, and then, as Democrats, continue to play the same game that got us here in the first place; we will dishonor those who have stood in the storm, screamed, written, bled, voted, and died to bring this change about.

Barack Obama said the other day that he’s too old to be a leader. He’s 65. I’m the same age, so I get what he’s saying. Schumer is 75. He’s been in the Senate for 27 years and in Congress since Reagan’s first term.

Two years ago, Benjamin Netanyahu saw to it that Israel timed its ceasefire in Gaza to when it would most benefit the U.S. Republican Party during the 2024 Presidential Election. I haven’t forgotten that––have you? Have we?

Netanyahu has been interfering in our elections as much as Putin ever did. With equally damaging results. And in the process, showing that he is an ally of the Republican Party, not the United States.

Which indicates that Israel’s alliance isn’t with our country and our principles; it’s with a special interest within our nation.

Netanyahu recently had more say, and more knowledge of our involvement in the Iran War––which started with an illegal assassination in the midst of peace negotiations––than our own representative Congress, though that Congress is Constitutionally charged with deciding if we go to war. To this day, neither Netanyahu nor Donald Trump has been held accountable for that disaster.

Whether the decision was due to payment, stupidity, or collusion doesn’t matter. Chuck Schumer was supposed to be one of those deciding.

Israel is an apartheid state that is systematically and illegally taking land and harassing Arabs living peaceably in their homes in the West Bank. Israel has been accused of crimes that have violated international law and the human rights of Palestinians.

Yet Schumer is remarkably silent regarding all of this. Whatever his principles, he cannot deny the optics when he so readily accepts and distributes the same American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) funds that have been buying politicians from both parties by the bushel. All legal, mind you, under Citizen’s United.

But just because something is legal doesn’t make it right. While Schumer is a proponent of and has now successfully operated since the debut of the Chrysler LeBaron under this unfortunate status quo; some politicians seem to have found a new way. Which––it turns out––is the old way.

And they’re winning in the process.

Chuck Schumer’s beloved Haley Stevens won’t be representing Michigan, Abdul El-Sayed will. Without corporate donations.

You can’t outspend a Republican––not in this time of wealth inequality. So rather than compete this way, use it against them. Learn, assess, adapt.

By rejecting the corporate and PAC dollars and listening to all your constituents, not just the richest. Sure, rich folk matter, same as everyone else, just not more than everyone else.

We, as a party, people, and nation, are out of balance. Schumer embodies that imbalance. It is his world. He understands it, thrives in it, and lives in it. We as a nation have not. Somewhere along the way, we’ve lost something that we’ve forgotten matters. Maybe it’s that something that makes the hardest man hide a tear at the end of a Capra movie.

I can’t put my finger exactly on it, but it matters. I know it does. Inspiration, hope, faith.

I know I haven’t felt it in a long time, yet I can feel it stirring now, like a seed breaking the spring ground. Full of promise.

Yet, if you’re a Democrat you’ll likely get at least one email by the end of the day asking you to support it, same as you always have: The Schumer way. Why would he want it any different?

I would posit that we don’t just need to change the people in the game, we need to change the rules as well. We’ve got good people coming in––fresh eyes, fresh ideas. Respect them and the voters who sent them. Theirs are ideas that we’ve been waiting on for lifetimes.

Medicare for All, tax reform, corruption reform, civil liberties, and intellectual protections. An honest capitalism that accounts for all costs, a level playing field where all have value.

To enact them, we’ll need vitality, vision, and a fresh start. We won’t get everything we want. But if we don’t at least try, we’ll not get any of it. So do the right thing: Respect the win.

One, because it’s the right thing. Two, because if you don’t, you’re not listening to the people who’ve sent you here.

We cannot deny the injuries that have been done to our nation at every level have changed us these past years. We need to learn from them and then build on scarred ground. Chuck Schumer is too compromised to lead that work.

He should be welcomed to serve as the chosen representative of his fine state, and thanked for his work up until now. But he should certainly not be automatically anointed to lead the Senate on this new day.

At the least, that should be openly debated. For many of us, the debate has already been decided by the facts we see.

Chuck Schumer is, by all accounts, a nice man. So was Neville Chamberlain. That didn’t make either one of them the right person for the job.

We need a Joshua.

***

Leo is a pensioned deputy sheriff who is nearing retirement from his current trade as a licensed residential energy analyst, while embracing his ongoing job as a grandfather and father. From Roanoke, politically he has conservative leanings; yet has caucused with the Democrats since 2016 and anticipates doing so until the end of his days because he believes the Constitution, honor, principle, facts, and rule of law matter. He resides in Falmouth.

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