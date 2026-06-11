By Drew Gallagher

ADVANCE COLUMNIST

The 23rd soccer World Cup kicks off today with Mexico hosting South Africa at 3 p.m. This World Cup, hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada, will feature 48 teams which will be the largest field in World Cup history. Thirty-two of those teams will make it to the single-elimination knockout rounds, and there is hope that the U.S. men will make a deep run in the tournament.

The U.S. opens Cup play tomorrow at 9 p.m. against Paraguay. They’re in Group D which includes Paraguay, Australia (who the U.S. plays June 19 at 3 p.m.) and Turkiye (June 25 at 10 p.m.). All the matches are on Fox.

The furthest the United States has ever advanced was to the semifinals in 1930, but in the “every-household-has-a-TV era” it has gone as far as the quarterfinals once, in 2002, where they lost to Germany 1-0.

The FXBG Advance has polled 15 soccer experts to gauge the realistic possibilities for the U.S. team this time around. The collective opinion of our panel of experts is that though the U.S. does have some promise, the panelists aren’t terribly optimistic. None of them—and I’m one—think the U.S. squad can win it all.

Troy Snyder, former U.S. Men’s National team player. Played at Penn State University after starring at Fleetwood High School in Pennsylvania where when he graduated in 1984 held the national record for most goals scored in a high school career (208):

“Coach Mauricio Pochettino has done a fine job putting the team together. They’ll be prepared and ready to battle. However, I would have liked Diego Luna on the squad.”

Snyder’s World Cup Winner: Netherlands or Brazil.

Andy Gustafson, Author of 23 Days in Korea: An American at the World Cup:

“The United States has more players at bigger clubs than ever. We’ve had over four years to come together but still struggle to do so. The talent is there, but is the chemistry? At first glance, Group D looks like a blessing. We avoided all the favorites, and if we want to win our Group this is a good one. However, if the goal is to advance, it’s not ideal. There are no pushovers, and any of the teams in our Group can beat us. The matches will be dogfights if we don’t come together, and we can easily go home early. My best guess is we finish second to Turkiye. We then play and beat Iran in what would be a match of massive worldwide interest. We lose in the next round.”

Gustafson’s World Cup Winner: Portugal

Lindsey DeHaven, four-year starter for High Point University women’s soccer team and played professionally for Sioux Falls City FC:

“I think the United States can make a decent run, especially being at home, but I’m not sure they are one of the favorites to win it all. They will definitely make it out of group play and the round of 32 and 16. Hopefully they make it all the way. That would be exciting!”

DeHaven’s World Cup Winner: “Portugal is my hopeful pick, but Spain, England, and France would be my realistic picks.”

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James Christie, played professional soccer for Baltimore Blast and is now owner and head coach at SocRoc Soccer, voted best developmental program in Manhattan seven times:

“I think the USA does really well. Reach the semifinals.”

Christie’s World Cup Winner: Spain (unless Argentina repeats).

Mike Recore, men’s soccer coach at Riverbend High School, fresh off a trip to the state tournament:

“I think the US gets out of the Group and probably as the top team. After that, it’s all about who you match up with. If they get favorable matchups, they could go as far as the semifinals just like Mexico did in 1986. The wrong matchup and they could get bounced in round two. Overall, I see them losing in the quarterfinals.

Recore’s World Cup Winner: Argentina.

Alyssa Rapp, played four years for women’s soccer team at VCU and was named second team All-Atlantic 10. Now Head of Development at Virginia Soccer Association in Prince William County:

“I think the United States makes the round of 16. No more.”

Rapp’s World Cup Winner: Portugal.

Fernando Ramos, long-time head coach for Mountain View girls’ soccer and soon-to-be boys’ head coach at newly-formed Hartwood High School:

“I believe this is the most talented U.S. team ever formed. Majority of our players now play for top clubs in Europe. You can also see the growth of Major League Soccer through the players that were selected. I can see the USA going into the quarterfinals.”

Ramos’s World Cup Winner: Portugal. (“Stacked with talent from all over the world. Of course, they also have the best of all-time, Cristiano Ronaldo, leading the way.”)

Rebecca Larkin, girls’ head soccer coach at Chancellor High School:

“I think they will be lucky to get out of the Group stage.”

Larkin’s World Cup Winner: “According to my husband Jim, beer sales.”

Shamus Gordon, former head coach for James Monroe boys’ soccer team:

“The U.S. has a good chance of advancing from group play, and the last time we hosted in 1994 we shocked the world beating Colombia and advancing to the round of 16 with a group of unknowns. Now with a talented group of young stars playing at a high level abroad I see them going farther than ever before against all odds.”

Gordon’s World Cup Winner: “Spain is the front-runner, but I think England is going to surprise and take it all.

(Editor’s Note: England does win every year for Best World Cup Song.)

Erika Huck, played one year of women’s soccer at Mary Washington College and was named co-athlete of the year at Langston Hughes Junior High School in 8th grade with basketball legend Grant Hill:

“I have them winning the group and winning the next round before crashing and burning.”

Huck’s World Cup Winner: France.

Miles Rapp, played four years for Winthrop University men’s soccer team and started 54 games for the Eagles over his career:

“I think this is the most talented U.S. team we have ever had. The big question is are they going to be able to consistently win high pressure games. Their depth is a big question. There is a big drop in level when they make substitutions, and depth is very important when playing tournaments like the World Cup because of the number of games in a short amount of time and the summer weather. I see them making the round of 16.”

Rapp’s World Cup Winner: Portugal.

Tom Leiss, assistant boys’ soccer coach at Chancellor High School and long-time reporter for The Free Lance-Star:

“The first thought that comes to mind for the U.S. is potential. Not potential to win the tournament, but the potential to play good soccer and to win a couple of knockout round games if the cards fall their way. I don’t think we have the depth to make a deep run, especially with the extra knockout round games.”

Leiss’s World Cup Winner: Spain.

Peter Huck, never played college soccer at Mary Washington College but described himself as an above average athlete in a number of sports and happened to be on the phone when I was getting his far more accomplished wife’s prediction on the World Cup:

“The U.S. finish second behind Turkiye in group, and I am worried that when a defender like Tim Ream, who is projected to start, was slow in his 20s, he’s going to be really, really slow at 38.”

Huck’s World Cup Winner: Spain.

Eric Watkins, can recognize all of Arsenal’s players in street clothes, and once said he could die happy if the Gunners won the English Premier League, but conceded he is not ready to die just yet even though they won this season:

“I have surprising and unhealthy amounts of optimism for no real reason at all. The U.S. will win the group and be a Thrifty 32 winner—rolls off the tongue just as smoothly as ‘Sweet 16.’ Out against Spain 3-1 in round of 16.

Watkins’s World Cup Winner: France.

Drew Gallagher, former Exeter Senior High School goalie, and Berks County Pennsylvania record holder for most goals allowed (7) in a game to a single player:

“I have concerns about the U.S. defense and consistency in goal. As of now, the coach has not declared his starter in goal, which leads me to believe he’s not confident in any of his options. However, I think the home field advantage will be a factor (even if the opener is still not sold out), and I think they get out of the Group and move into the Theatre of the 32 (still workshopping that) and advance to the Sweet 16. Captain America (Christian Pulisic) gets his Wheaties box moment, and they upset a better opponent and move on to the quarterfinals. I think the dream ends there because of the issues in the back.

Winner: In honor of Albert Camus, Voltaire, Simone de Beauvoir, Craig Vasey, Zinedine Zidane, and Inspector Clouseau, I’m going with France.

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