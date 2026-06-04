By Ranjit Singh

ADVANCE CONTRIBUTOR

RANJIT SINGH

I try to avoid politics in my nature writing. I really do.

But sometimes, politics—or in this case, a particularly vain and destructive politician—makes that utterly impossible. He simply insists on being present and (he assumes) admired everywhere. Which, sadly, includes the Appalachian Trail, where I recently took a day hike in honor of broadcaster, naturalist, and writer David Attenborough’s one hundredth birthday.

I also marked the occasion by purchasing my annual pass to the U.S. National Parks system. I expect to be driving out west soon, and $80 dollars seemed a good deal. Stupidly, I had completely forgotten that Donald Trump has insisted that his mug appear next to Geo. Washington’s.

It was a bitter start to an otherwise glorious day. And ironic, given that many Americans celebrate Washington precisely because, despite the wishes of his most fervent followers, he refused to act like an American king. Having spent years leading the Continental Army, he probably had a better idea than most of what the war was being fought for. And then there’s Donald. Enough said, I think.

Attenborough has spent his long, beautiful life advocating for nature and environmental causes, not cruelly eviscerating federal agencies that protect our national forests, parks, wildlife, and more. Sir David actually sees value in remote places and in lives not his own. That is, he has a soul.

In celebration of Attenborough’s life’s work, here are some simple pictures, in no particular order, of spring in Appalachia. I’m no photographer. Just simple shots from my smartphone. Spring here is so beautiful you really can’t fail.

And thank you, Sir David, from everyone who once in a while steps off the concrete and asphalt and into the world. You are much loved, and you don’t need to put your kind face anywhere to be told that.

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Ranjit Singh teaches in the Department of Political Science and International Affairs at the University of Mary Washington. He’s also an active environmentalist. His “No Lines in Nature” Substack blends history, science, and philosophy to explore our relationship with the natural world world. You can find it HERE.