By Angela Davis

MOVIE CRITIC

The year 2025 is finally coming to an end. There have certainly been highs and lows throughout the year, but one thing that has remained a surprising constant has been what the movies have had to offer. This has been a phenomenal year for films with some of the greatest stories in recent memory being released. To celebrate what this year had to offer, here are the best films from every genre throughout 2025, plus some honorable mentions.

Action/Adventure :

Superman (HBO Max) (Rated PG-13)

James Gunn’s reboot of the DC Universe kicked off with this new take on the iconic superhero, and it proved to be a roaring success with critics and audiences. Its hefty amount of heart balanced with exciting action sequences and well-handled characters made it the top action film for many lists this year. The future of DC looks bright, and it’s this movie that set the golden standard for what Superman and other members of the Justice League can do at the movies.

Honorable Mentions

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning (Paramount+) (Rated PG-13)

Thunderbolts* (Disney+) (Rated PG-13)

Predator: Badlands (Only in Theaters) (Rated PG-13)

Predator: Killer of Killers (Hulu) (Rated R)

Comedy

The Naked Gun (2025) (Paramount+) (Rated PG-13)

This new take on the classic Leslie Nielsen parody series had a lot to prove given how the franchise had such a unique style of humor. Thankfully, this reboot showed that this style of comedy is far from dead with arguably the best sequel in the series. Liam Neeson is a terrific leading man, delivering some incredibly funny jokes with his straight-faced delivery. Plus, with a gag firing off at every minute, this is the film that die hard fans of the original have been wanting for years.

Honorable Mentions

Freakier Friday (Disney+) (Rated PG)

Novocaine (Paramount+) (Rated PG-13)

Drama

One Battle After Another (HBO Max) (Rated R)

The latest film from Paul Thomas Anderson has been generating a ton of Oscar buzz since it was released in September, and it’s easy to see why. This loose adaptation of the novel Vineland is a film that grabs hold of its audience and doesn’t let go. There’s non-stop intrigue as Bob (Leonardo DiCaprio) tries to find his missing daughter while coming to terms with her growing up. It’s a nearly three hour film that barely feels like two because of its excellent pacing. If this film wins the Oscar for Best Picture next year, it more than deserves it.

Honorable Mention

Roofman (Paramount+) (Rated R)

Kids/Family

KPop Demon Hunters (Netflix) (Rated PG)

It’s unlikely that anyone is unfamiliar with what KPop Demon Hunters is at this point in the year. The film has become such a phenomenon that it’s pierced through the cultural zeitgeist and become an instant classic. This high-octane animated film is the perfect watch for families because of its incredible animation, sweet humor and catchy songs. If you haven’t gotten on board with this film yet, now’s a terrific time to do so.

Honorable Mentions

Zootopia 2 (Only in Theaters) (Rated PG)

The Bad Guys 2 (Peacock) (Rated PG)

Elio (Disney+) (Rated PG)

The Day the Earth Stood Stupid: A Looney Tunes Movie (HBO Max) (Rated PG)

How to Train Your Dragon (2025) (Peacock) (Rated PG)

Horror

Weapons (HBO Max) (Rated R)

Out of every genre this year, horror was the true champion. Not even critics could deny how impactful the category was this year. Out of a sea of excellent options though, Zach Cregger’s Weapons reigns supreme as the best horror film (and best film) of 2025. Its haunting sense of mystery and dread blended with a touch of humor make it the perfect horror film. It’s engaging for its entire runtime and leaves audiences with one of the most satisfying endings in horror history.

Honorable Mentions

Sinners (HBO Max) (Rated R)

Together (Rental On Demand (Available on Hulu December 31st)) (Rated R)

Frankenstein (Netflix) (Rated R)

28 Years Later (Netflix) (Rated R)

Bring Her Back (HBO Max) (Rated R)

Final Destination: Bloodlines (HBO Max) (Rated R)

The Monkey (Hulu) (Rated R)

Science Fiction

Mickey 17 (HBO Max/Prime Video) (Rated R)

Mickey 17 is a film that likely flew under a ton of people’s radar, and it’s a real shame it did. This sci-fi film following a man opting to be cloned to test the hazardous environment of a new planet is such a unique story that can’t be overlooked. Robert Pattinson gives an incredible performance in this film as Mickey, selling the constant fear that comes with having to die over and over again for science. Plus, with the direction of Oscar-winning director Bong Joon-Ho (Parasite), this is a film that can’t be missed.

Honorable Mention

Companion (HBO Max) (Rated R)

Mystery/Thriller

Wake Up Dead Man (Netflix) (Rated PG-13)

The newest entry in Rian Johnson’s Knives Out series may well be his best. The mystery this time around sees detective Benoit Blanc tasked with solving a seemingly-impossible mystery. However, when something even stranger happens, he finds himself at his wits end as he tries to figure out what’s going on. This is honestly the most unpredictable film of the series. There are twists and turns that audiences won’t see coming because of its expertly crafted narrative.

Honorable Mentions

The Long Walk (Rental On Demand) (Rated R)

Drop (Peacock) (Rated PG-13)

Caught Stealing (Netflix) (Rated R)

