Steve Watkins, ADVANCE EDITOR

This Week’s Events

Board of Supervisors Meeting

Tuesday, October 27, 5 p.m., Holbert Building, 9104 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania, VA

The Board of Supervisors will be voting on the Comprehensive Plan Update. Safeguard Spotsy is advocating for removal of data centers as a targeted industry from the Comprehensive Plan Update.

https://spotsylvaniacova.portal.civicclerk.com/event/795/overview

Coming Up

· The Planning Commission will be reviewing a rezoning application on Hood Drive in November. This project will have 300+ market-priced apartments, a 110-room hotel, a restaurant, and retail space. The Traffic Impact Analysis shows an additional 4,000 trips a day with this development. More details to come: https://www.spotsylvania.va.us/3004/R25-0009-Hood-Drive-Center

· The Board of Supervisors will be holding a Public Hearing on the Crossroads Technology Campus in November or December. Crossroads is a 555-acre data center development in the Lee Hill District. More information about Crossroads can be found at: www.safeguardspotsy.org and https://www.spotsylvania.va.us/3206/SUP26-0003-Crossroads-Technology-Campus

· The Scarlet Energy Battery Storage Facility will be coming up for a vote at the Planning Commission in the next couple of weeks. We will post once we have a date for the public hearing. Find more information about that project here: www.safeguardspotsy.org and https://www.spotsylvania.va.us/3096/SUP25-0006-Scarlet-Energy-Storage

· Safeguard Spotsy will be hosting several community meetings in the upcoming weeks. Once locations and dates are confirmed, we will post on our website and Facebook Page.

About Safeguard Spotsy

Safeguard Spotsy is a grassroots coalition of neighbors and a 501(c)(4) organization advocating for responsible development across Spotsylvania County to ensure the health and well-being ofresidents and county resources. We work to preserve and protect the history, character, andquality of life of Spotsylvania County and its residents. The organization works at local and statelevels to keep residents informed and engaged, and advocates for stronger developmentstandards across Spotsylvania County and Virginia.

Safeguard Spotsy: www.safeguardspotsy.org

Facebook: Safeguard Spotsy

Instagram: @safeguardspotsy

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Stafford Data Center Developments

NOVEMBER 4

Documentary Screening: The New Data Center Alley | Development in Fredericksburg, Stafford, and Spotsylvania, Virginia

On Wednesday, November 4, at 7 p.m., the University of Mary Washington’s Fredericksburg campus will host a screening of The New Data Center Alley in Room 145 of Seacobeck Hall.Focused on the rapid expansion of data center development in Fredericksburg, Stafford, and Spotsylvania, The New Data Center Alley explores the potential economic, environmental, and community impacts of this unprecedented wave of industrial development and asks what the emergence of a new Data Center Alley could mean for the region’s future.

The screening is open to the public, with a Q&A session and reception to follow.

NOVEMBER 7

Protect Stafford Public Information Meeting: King’s Highway Corridor Data Center Alley

Projects

On Saturday, November 7, at 3 p.m., Protect Stafford will host a public information meeting at Bethel Baptist Church, 1193 White Oak Road, Fredericksburg, VA 22405, focused on the King’s Highway Corridor data center development proposals in southern Stafford County.

The four interconnected projects—Forest Lane, Sisson North, Sisson South, and SimmsFarm—have been presented by the applicant as an “all-or-nothing” proposal and are currently scheduled for a rescheduled Planning Commission public hearing on November 18 at 6 p.m.

The meeting will provide residents with the latest updates on these evolving proposals, an opportunity to ask questions, and information about how to participate in the upcoming public hearing process. As the applications and hearing schedule remain subject to change, residents are encouraged to attend and stay informed.

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