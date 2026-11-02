Steve Watkins, ADVANCE EDITOR

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Stafford Data Center Developments

NOVEMBER 4

Documentary Screening: The New Data Center Alley | Development in Fredericksburg, Stafford, and Spotsylvania, Virginia

On Wednesday, November 4, at 7 p.m., the University of Mary Washington’s Fredericksburg campus will host a screening of The New Data Center Alley in Room 145 of Seacobeck Hall.

Focused on the rapid expansion of data center development in Fredericksburg, Stafford, and Spotsylvania, The New Data Center Alley explores the potential economic, environmental, and community impacts of this unprecedented wave of industrial development and asks what the emergence of a new Data Center Alley could mean for the region’s future.

The screening is open to the public, with a Q&A session and reception to follow.

NOVEMBER 7

Protect Stafford Public Information Meeting: King’s Highway Corridor Data Center Alley Projects

On Saturday, November 7, at 3 p.m., Protect Stafford will host a public information meeting at Bethel Baptist Church, 1193 White Oak Road, Fredericksburg, VA 22405, focused on the King’s Highway Corridor data center development proposals in southern Stafford County.

The four interconnected projects—Forest Lane, Sisson North, Sisson South, and Simms Farm—have been presented by the applicant as an “all-or-nothing” proposal and are currently scheduled for a rescheduled Planning Commission public hearing on November 18 at 6 p.m.

The meeting will provide residents with the latest updates on these evolving proposals, an opportunity to ask questions, and information about how to participate in the upcoming public hearing process. As the applications and hearing schedule remain subject to change, residents are encouraged to attend and stay informed.

Virginia’s Data Center Guidance Is Coming. Will Stafford Wait?

A key deadline in Governor Spanberger’s Executive Order 22 on data centers is now about 75 days away.

By January 16, 2027, the Office of the Chief Energy Officer is directed to publish an initial Data Center Planning and Community Engagement Toolkit for local governments and communities. The guidance is expected to address issues including electricity demand, water use, wastewater, backup generators, air emissions, noise, traffic, public-service needs, community benefits, buffering and other mitigation measures.

The Toolkit itself is not expected to create new binding local regulations, but it could give local governments a much more developed framework for evaluating the impacts of proposed data centers before making land use decisions.

How does this affect Stafford County?

Numerous large data center projects remain in the approval pipeline, including the four Kings Corridor Assemblage applications due for public hearings on November 18.

Localities like Stafford and others with major applications pending now face a choice. They can allow enough time in the review process to consider the Commonwealth’s forthcoming guidance before making final decisions. Alternatively, they can continue moving applications toward approval before that guidance is available.

Approving major projects shortly before the state issues new evaluation guidance could mean making long-term land use decisions without the benefit of standards Virginia has already determined localities need. Stafford may not be required to wait for that guidance, but given the scale and permanence of the decisions before us, what do we gain by moving ahead without it, and what might we lose?

Spotsylvania Data Center Developments

Crossroads Tech Campus

A new Generalized Development Plan (GDP) dated October 27 was posted on Thursday, October 29. The new plan can be found here: https://www.spotsylvania.va.us/3206/SUP26-0003-Crossroads-Technology-Campus#docaccess-b8e056cf933931c5d97ca48040048d68

The Board of Supervisors will be holding a Public Hearing on the Crossroads Technology Campus in November or December. Crossroads is a 555-acre data center development in the Lee Hill District. More information about Crossroads can be found at: www.safeguardspotsy.org and https://www.spotsylvania.va.us/3206/SUP26-0003-Crossroads-Technology-Campus

Coming Up:

The Planning Commission will be reviewing a rezoning application on Hood Drive in November. This project will have 300+ market-priced apartments, a 110-room hotel, a restaurant, and retail space. The Traffic Impact Analysis shows an additional 4,000 trips a day with this development. More details to come. https://www.spotsylvania.va.us/3004/R25-0009-Hood-Drive-Center

The Scarlet Energy Battery Storage Facility will be coming up for a vote at the Planning Commission in the next couple of weeks. We will post once we have a date for the public hearing. Find more information about that project here: www.safeguardspotsy.org and https://www.spotsylvania.va.us/3096/SUP25-0006-Scarlet-Energy-Storage

Safeguard Spotsy will be hosting several community meetings in the upcoming weeks. Once locations and dates are confirmed, we will post on our website and Facebook Page.

Planning Commission Meeting

Wednesday, November 4 | 6:00 p.m., Holbert Building, 9104 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania, VA

There are no data center items on the agenda for this meeting. Agenda can be found here: https://spotsylvaniacova.portal.civicclerk.com/event/776/overview

About Safeguard Spotsy

Safeguard Spotsy is a grassroots coalition of neighbors and a 501(c)(4) organization advocating for responsible development across Spotsylvania County to ensure the health and well-being of residents and county resources. We work to preserve and protect the history, character, and quality of life of Spotsylvania County and its residents. The organization works at local and state levels to keep residents informed and engaged, and advocates for stronger development standards across Spotsylvania County and Virginia.

Safeguard Spotsy: www.safeguardspotsy.org

Facebook: Safeguard Spotsy

Instagram: @safeguardspotsy

Screenshot: Recently Seen in the NY Times

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