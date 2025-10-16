By Martin Davis and Adele Uphaus

EDITOR-IN-CHIEF/MANAGING EDITOR & CORRESPONDENT

Email Martin and/or Adele

Concerns about violent language in politics have become hot topics in recent weeks in Virginia and across the country.

“We live in increasingly combative times, nationally and locally,” said Stephen Farnsworth, professor of political science at the University of Mary Washington. “I think people should step back and think twice about the kind of harsh rhetoric we are seeing in a lot of places these days. We are all worse off if we can’t find a way to disagree without talking about hatred and violence.”

This week, that harsh rhetoric became an issue in Spotsylvania County.

‘Time to Execute Some School Board Members’

On Monday evening during the regular School Board meeting, a person approached the microphone during public comments and began “[s]pewing a series of phrases that could be kindly construed as culturally insensitive,” as the Advance reported Tuesday morning.

Those comments crossed a line for Board Chair Megan Jackson when the speaker broke into song about “diddling” children on the bus. She gaveled the speaker, shut off his microphone, and when he refused to stop she had him removed from the room.

The situation drew the attention of a local right-leaning group that frequently criticizes the School Board and its leaders. In response to a post on the group’s Facebook page, a series of disturbing comments were made.

Among the comments:

… everybody sitting up on that board is involved in it. I always said take all the pedophiles and rapist stick them bastards in a big ass container and fill it with acid melt them bastards down to liquid.

And:

Stop filming…beat those pigs down then beat the board down..cowards

The most disturbing comment, was this:

Time to execute some board members.

The Advance spoke with Major Delbert Myrick of the Spotsylvania County Sherriff’s Office, who said that the department had been made aware of the messages by Dr. Clint Mitchell, superintendent of Spotsylvania County Public School; a School Board member; and by private citizens.

“A lot of people making [these] comments are not Virginia residents according to their Facebook profiles,” Myrick said. However, he continued, “comments saying [School Board members] should be executed are very concerning.” Further, he said that the posts also expressed a “lot of dislike of law enforcement.”

Currently, he said, the Sheriff’s Office doesn’t see a “viable local threat.” However, the Department is taking this seriously and discussing safety issues around the coming Memorial Garden ceremony this Saturday in front of the School Board office.

“Our school safety task force is meeting today,” he told the Advance, “and that’s one of the topics we’re going to bring up.”

Spotsylvania Commonwealth’s Attorney Ryan Mehaffey said in a text message to the Advance: “A written threat of violence can be a serious crime, and if it is a crime, it will certainly be prosecuted in Spotsylvania.”

The Advance contacted Jaimie Ashton, who envisioned, organized, and coordinated the work to build the Memorial Garden. According to Ashton, “the event is on,” but she “asks people to come and respect the families and their space during the event.”

Ashton also said that she has reached out to the Sheriff’s Office to provide support for the event.

Controversial Signage on Route 3

The Spotsylvania School Board was not the only target of violent language this week.

On Wednesday, a sign was posted on Route 3 across from Central Park that accused Democrats of killing Charlie Kirk.

“Democrats:

“Killed a Christian

“Killed a Father

“Killed a Patriot

“This, is what u celebrate?”

The sign carried the Turning Point USA logo, which is the organization founded by Charlie Kirk and Bill Montgomery that has for more than a decade advocated for conservative political positions on college campuses.

It was taken down on Wednesday, but it comes as the region is preparing to host one of the “No Kings” demonstrations this weekend along Route 3.

Stafford Democratic Committee Chair Howard Rudat told the Advance that the event is expected to draw between 700 and 800 people.

The demonstration is one of about 2,500 planned nationwide this Saturday and comes as tensions over immigration enforcement, the government shutdown, and the Trump Administration’s use of National Guard troops in cities — many of them Democratic led — are high.

The demonstration, per a statement by No Kings organizers, will bring “millions” together to “send a clear and unmistakable message: we are a nation of equals, and our country will not be ruled by fear or force.”

Some Republican lawmakers in the U.S. House have called the protests a “hate America rally.” And a statement issued by White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson said that “The Trump Administration is focused on stopping the scourge of left-wing violence plaguing American communities. Left-wing protestors can beclown themselves by lawfully protesting the alternate reality they live in, but violence or breaking the law will not be tolerated.”

In a statement given to the Advance, the Fredericksburg Police Department said “On duty staff will monitor the event and we have our surveillance camera in place.”

Jay Jones, Young Republicans

These local episodes are occurring against a backdrop of escalating violent language across the country.

In Virginia, candidate for attorney general Jay Jones’ emails from 2022 were surfaced by National Review two weeks ago in which he fantasized about shooting then-House Speaker Todd Gilbert.

Jones and Republican incumbent Jason Miyares debate tonight at the University of Richmond in an event that will be closely watched. During last week’s gubernatorial debate, Republican candidate Winsome Earle-Sears talked over Democratic candidate Abigail Spanberger early and often about the text messages.

It’s unclear if the controversy will affect the gubernatorial race, where Spanberger has enjoyed a comfortable lead since January, though Jones’ campaign is now on the defensive. Like Spanberger, Jones has led Miyares most of the way, but by a smaller margin.

This week, Politico unearthed a string of Telegram messages from leaders of Young Republican groups across the country filled with blatantly racist, vile, and violent messages. Per the report:

They referred to Black people as monkeys and “the watermelon people” and mused about putting their political opponents in gas chambers. They talked about raping their enemies and driving them to suicide and lauded Republicans who they believed support slavery.

The fallout from that story has cost numerous participants their jobs and led to calls to oust others.

Local Response

The Advance reached out to local leaders for comment on this recent burst of uncivil discourse.

Jeff Kent, who is chair of the Spotsylvania Democratic Committee said via a phone interview:

Be it signs or online posts, hateful and violent language is unconscionable. In a country that values individual freedom and the right to make decisions for one’s self and one’s family, people should understand that aligning with a political party does not mean embracing everything — good or bad— associated with a party.

Scott Vezina, chair of the Fredericksburg Republican Committee, said via text:

Political violence has absolutely no place in our society and should be condemned, from the assassination or threat of murder of a political rival all the way down to vandalizing yard signs and screaming at people at voting locations or Board meetings. … Reducing complex issues to hate of a political opponent is unbecoming of all Americans.

Additional reactions will be provided as they come in.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read last week's local obituaries

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

$8 a month supports great journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:

First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.

First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:

And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”