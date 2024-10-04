By Traci Abramson

Working together to build a better community. This was the theme of the community appreciation dinner held by Jacob’s Ladder on Saturday night. It has also been the motto for Jacob’s Ladder since its inception.

The organization was founded in February 2023 by Apostle Frank R. Lacey of Touch Hearts Christian Church, Brian Gillespie, and John Roller, both of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Since then, in cooperation with their sponsors, volunteers, and partners, Jacob’s Ladder has distributed 4 million pounds of food and household items to families in need.

In partnership with Operation for the Troops-DC area, Jacob’s ladder is established upon three pillars: encouraging self-reliance, building a coalition, and sharing resources as people become self-reliant.

At the dinner on Saturday, all three founders of Jacob’s Ladder were presented with the President’s Lifetime Achievement Service Award by the guest speaker, Dr. Tincie Lynch. The award is signed off by the President of the United States, in this case President Joe Biden, and honors individuals who make a positive impact through their committed volunteer work.

Photo provided by the author.

When speaking of his co-founders, Lacey said, “I saw their passion for community service,” which is what led to the other men’s nominations. Unbeknownst to Lacey, he had also been nominated for the award.

Bradley M. Sant, the president of the Stafford Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said, “Such interfaith cooperation sets an example for all and demonstrates the amazing amount of good that can be done when we set aside small differences and work to bless our community. Frank Lacey, John Roller, and Brian Gillespie inspire us all to do- and be better.”

Of the sponsors that were recognized at the dinner, each donated significant resources to Jacob Ladder’s mission of improving the lives of people living in the Virginia, DC, and Maryland area.

Donating everything from food to services, the honorees included The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Sweet and Savory LLC, VibRent Vibes, Book of Psalms Worship Center, Crown of Glory, Buraq Auto Service, Capital Auto – Fredericksburg, and Cornerstone Moving and Storage. Additionally, Amazon Fresh has been a constant supporter of perishable food items which are distributed throughout the DMV.

With the assistance of countless volunteers, Jacob’s Ladder continues its goal to help individuals and families learn self-reliance and improve their situations, Lacey recently said, “We teach them how to fish, and we give them a fish.”

