By Angela Davis

CORRESPONDENT

Some of the most engrossing media out there involves stories that take place far from our own planet. Even in the early days of film, filmmakers like Georges Méliès have found inspiration in the potential that lies beyond the stars. Whether familiar or new, here are three different sci-fi stories that take place on other worlds to stream this weekend.

Predator: Badlands (Hulu) (Rated PG-13)

The latest entry in this long-running 80s franchise takes a unique new approach by turning the spotlight from the victims to the monster. Predator: Badlands follows a young Yautja warrior named Dek as he sets out to prove himself as a competent hunter. To do so, he travels to a dangerous world where everything is trying to kill him in order to hunt down the most fearsome creature there.

What sets Badlands apart from the other Predator films is its sudden shift in point of view. The choice to focus on the slasher of the series, rather than the prey, is a breath of fresh air for the franchise. Plus, for those that aren’t too enamored by the franchise’s traditionally grotesque tone, this film is way more accessible as an action/adventure story, rather than action/horror. Predator: Badlands is easily one of the best sequels in the series, and this weekend is a great time to finally check it out.

Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount+) (Rated TV-14)

For the most part, the Star Trek franchise has been a more serious series with bits of humor sprinkled in for comic relief. This animated series, which recently concluded last year, was a bold new direction for the franchise, and it’s become cherished as one of the best additions to Star Trek’s decades-long legacy. Lower Decks takes a peek at the lesser-known side of Star Fleet as Ensigns Mariner, Boimler, Rutherford and Tendi deal with the grunt work of their captains’ grand adventures.

While there are a ton of references and nods to countless elements throughout the Star Trek franchise that will have any Trekkie giggle, this is still a series that anyone can easily get into. The comedy is incredibly well-timed, and the chemistry between the leads makes for an enjoyable experience. Plus, there’s enough exciting Star Trek action that makes it fit right at home as part of the series.

2001: A Space Odyssey (HBO Max) (Rated G)

Stanley Kubrick’s landmark science fiction film has become a cinematic classic since its debut in the 1960s, and it still holds up better than ever. Taking place over the span of eons, the film follows humanity trying to find out the key to their existence. From the dawn of man to a malicious attack by an interstellar crew’s AI robot, the HAL-9000, the film takes the audience on a quest to answer life’s greatest questions.

Nearly 60 years later, Stanley Kubrick’s sci-fi masterpiece stands strong as one of the best space stories ever told. It’s a film that coasts more on visuals and emotional storytelling, rather than delivering a clear-cut story. The answers to life are abstract and difficult to comprehend, so the film reflects this with gorgeous camerawork and haunting imagery. Give this film a watch this weekend to see why it is still regarded as one of the greatest science fiction films ever made.

