By Angela Davis

CORRESPONDENT

Cartoon Network’s “Over the Garden Wall”

The air is getting chillier and the leaves are starting to change colors. Fall is really starting to get into full swing in Fredericksburg—and nothing beats a hot drink, a cozy sweater, and a fun seasonal movie or show to embrace the season.

This weekend, take a peek at some of these Fall favorites to get yourself in the spirit.

Over the Garden Wall (Hulu) (Rated TV-PG)

Having just celebrated its ten-year anniversary last year, this Cartoon Network miniseries has made a name for itself as a must-watch for the fall season. It follows two brothers named Wirt and Greg as they venture through a mysterious forest, trying to find a way home. Through their adventures, they encounter mysterious harvest festivals, animal-inhabited schools, singing frogs, and a haunting secret lying between the trees.

Created by Nate Cash, Over the Garden Wall is an overlooked gem that should get more attention. The mood is oozing with fall imagery that gives the viewer a constant chill as Wirt and Greg go deeper in the woods. It’s a family-friendly story with laughs for the kids and an engaging story, creepy vibes for the adults and an engaging story for everyone to enjoy. There’s nothing like this series, making it a perfect watch for a cool autumn night.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Netflix) (Rated TV-14)

Nothing screams fall quite like witchcraft, and this darker adaptation of the classic Archie Comics character has it in spades. Sixteen-year-old Sabrina Spellman is on the verge of embracing herself as a full-time witch. However, as she struggles with letting go of her mortal ties, she begins to question whether she should abandon her life as part-human and part-witch.

This chilly Riverdale spin-off became a cult classic for Netflix because of its dark vibes and more serious take on a traditionally funny character. Fans of Buffy the Vampire Slayer may connect more with this take than those who loved Sabrina the Teenage Witch because of its dive into the supernatural, fighting off the forces of evil that threaten Sabrina’s life. It’s an incredibly fun series to binge, and while the ending left a lot to be desired after being cancelled too soon, the first three seasons are an absolute delight.

Stranger Things (Netflix) (Rated TV-14)

With this now iconic Netflix series coming to an end later this year, now is the absolute best time to finally see what the hype is all about. Stranger Things explores the world of Hawkins, Indiana where one fall night, a boy named Will Byers mysteriously disappears while on his way home. His friends work together, along with a mysterious girl that has telekinetic powers, to figure out what happened to Will and find a way to bring him back.

This series shot into the cultural zeitgeist with its first season alone because of how well it was executed. The blend of Stephen King-esque chills, child adventure movies like The Goonies, and 80s nostalgia, made it a fun watch for viewers of all ages, even with its more mature themes. The characters are lovable and the creatures lurking in Hawkins are haunting. The show has spawned four seasons overall with the fifth season dropping next month. If you haven’t hopped on the hype train for Stranger Things yet, now is the time to do so.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read last week's local obituaries

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

$8 a month supports great journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:

First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.

First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:

And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”