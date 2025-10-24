Become a Sustaining Member

By Angela Davis

CORRESPONDENT

Halloween is officially a week away, and now is the perfect time to get in the mood with some spookier streaming options—and even if you don’t enjoy the horror genre, you can still join in on the fun. There are tons of spooky-adjacent films that are more funny than scary, and here are three great choices you can check out this weekend.

Goosebumps (2015) (Peacock) (Rated PG)

This nostalgic love letter to the classic R.L. Stine children’s series is an absolute must-see for people who grew up with the books. It follows a new kid in town as he sneaks into R.L. Stine’s house late one night to rescue his friend. But when he opens one of the author’s manuscripts, the monsters come to life, and it’s up to him, his friends and Stine (played by Jack Black) to hunt them down and seal them up for good.

Die hard fans of the Goosebumps franchise will have a blast with this film and its countless references to the books. No stone is left unturned, with creatures from Night of the Living Dummy, A Shocker on Shock Street, The Werewolf of Fever Swamp, and more making appearances throughout the runtime. What’s even better is how well it appeals to both kids and adults. Goosebumps is a film that has become a modern classic for fans young and old, making it a great Halloween treat.

Killer Klowns from Outer Space (Prime Video) (Rated PG-13)

The title says it all! This cheesy send-up of classic 50s sci-fi horror movies like The Blob and Them! sees the town of Crescent Cove invaded by extraterrestrial clowns. It’s up to two young adults and the only police officer who believes them to take down these face-painted nightmares before they abduct the entire town in cotton candy cocoons.

If the synopsis for this film sounds utterly ridiculous, the creators couldn’t agree more. This movie fully leans into its campy premise with hilarious gags and goofy practical effects. It doesn’t take itself seriously for one second, making every passing moment even funnier than the last. One bit in particular featuring acid pies is one of this cult classic’s best moments—but it’s just one of many great scenes in an overall incredible B-movie.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show (Hulu) (Rated R)

What isn’t there to say about The Rocky Horror Picture Show? Celebrating its 50th anniversary this year and continuing its reign as the film with the longest theatrical release, this rock-and-roll horror comedy musical is an absolute delight. The premise is fairly simple—a recently engaged couple stumbles into the castle of Dr. Frank N Furter (played by Tim Curry). However, there’s so much more to it than meets the eye.

Rocky Horror is a film that thrives on emotion and enjoyment. The songs are earworms that will stick in your head long after the credits roll. The characters are so campy that they’re hysterical. The humor is off-the-walls and outrageously offensive. This film is an experience and is such huge part of LGBTQ+ history that everyone should watch it at least once—especially if you can find a screening of it in theaters with actors that perform alongside the movie.

