By Angela Davis

CORRESPONDENT

Happy Halloween Fredericksburg! It’s officially the spookiest time of the year, and there’s nothing quite like a scary movie to get into the mood. Whether it’s revisiting a classic or trying out a new release, there are plenty of frightening picks to make. Pop some popcorn, turn out the lights and get ready for a Halloween you’ll surely never forget with these chilling streams.

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (Peacock) (Rated PG-13)

This adaptation of Alvin Schwartz’s iconic folklore collection for kids got the big screen treatment just four years after the Goosebumps movie. However, unlike its counterpart, this film takes things in a far darker direction. It follows a group of kids as they discover a mysterious book filled with different scary stories. Soon, new tales of terror appear on the page featuring the friends who found the book, leading to many disappearances.

If you loved this classic collection, you’ll get a kick out of this creepy adaptation. Each featured story woven into the main plot stays mostly faithful to how they appear on the page. However, what makes this film work is the creature design. It’s no secret that Stephen Gammel’s artwork is what made the books such a hit with kids, and this film brings them to frightening life. This underappreciated gem deserves to be seen by more people, and now is the perfect time to give it a watch.

IT: Welcome to Derry (HBO Max) (Rated TV-MA)

Six years have passed since Warner Bros. officially ended its two-part adaptation of Stephen King’s mammoth novel. Now, this prequel series returns fans to the world of Derry. Pennywise the Clown is once again haunting another group of kids 27 years before the original film, and it’s up to them to find out more about the mysterious entity so they can survive before he goes back into hibernation.

While every episode of this series hasn’t aired yet, it’s already struck a chord with many fans of King’s work. Not only does it have the same amount of heart that made the modern adaptation of the novel so beloved, but it’s incredibly scary to boot. The first episode alone shocked viewers across the country with its surprising twists and turns. The second episode is premiering today as a Halloween treat, so this is a great time to tune in and see what all the hype is about.

Weapons (HBO Max) (Rated R)

Zachary Cregger’s chilling horror story is easily one of the best films of the year—if not THE best. The premise is simple yet perfect. A small town is wracked with trauma as all but one student in a single elementary school class wakes up one night at 2:17 a.m., runs outside, and disappears into the night, never to be seen again. One month later, a group of adults try to find out what happened.

It’s impossible to go into more detail about this film without spoiling its best moments. The mystery surrounding this story as it slowly unravels through a non-linear level is engaging from the word “go.” There’s frightening imagery, shocking twists, and the right pinch of humor to make it an accessible and fun horror blockbuster. Do not miss this film. It’s an incredible piece of cinema that stands out as one of 2025’s best, and on Halloween, there’s no better time to finally check it out.

