By Angela Davis

CORRESPONDENT

Love is in the air for Fredericksburg with Valentine’s Day falling on Saturday. However, with prices the way they are now, going out for a fancy dinner might not be on the menu for most couples. If you find yourself needing to have a less-expensive Valentine’s Day date, here are three streaming options that you can enjoy curled up with your special someone.

Bridgerton (Netflix) (Rated TV-MA)

Released in the midst of the pandemic, this romance series found a strong audience that has made it grow into one of the most-watched shows on Netflix. It follows a diverse cast of characters as they traverse the strict society of Regency England in search of love. However, a mysterious gossip paper exposes some of their most steamy secrets.

This acclaimed romance series has become cherished by viewers since it first dropped. Every new season is treated as a huge event in the same vein as some of Netflix’s other series. There’s tons of drama to keep fans invested, and the chemistry baked into each script brings the most romantic elements of Julia Quinn’s original novels to life. Give this one a binge over the weekend, especially with season 4’s second half dropping in a couple weeks.

Crazy, Stupid, Love (Netflix) (Rated PG-13)

For those looking for a bit of humor in their romance films, Crazy, Stupid, Love is the perfect choice for you. Steve Carell plays a broken-hearted man named Cal Weaver whose wife has recently asked for a divorce. Looking to get back into the dating scene, he seeks advice from a womanizer named Jacob Palmer (Ryan Gosling), who agrees to take him under his wing.

The biggest driving force for this film is its comedy. Every joke lands hard, making it one of the funniest romantic comedies ever put to film. Carell and Gosling bring their A-Game to their parts. Team all this up with a perfect script that’s as heartwarming as it is funny, and you have a good time that anyone can enjoy.

Heart Eyes (Netflix) (Rated R)

Not everyone is into the romance genre, and that’s okay. For those seeking something a bit different, this horror comedy may catch you by surprise. The film follows a woman who finds herself stalked by a killer who only targets couples. Fleeing through the city, she and her business partner, who are mistaken by the slasher as a couple, must find a way to stop the killer by any means necessary.

Heart Eyes has taken over My Bloody Valentine as the quintessential Valentine’s Day horror film. It’s bathed in Valentine’s imagery while poking fun at some of the romance genre’s silliest tropes. Josh Ruben, who has a background in comedy going as far back as the YouTube channel College Humor, finds the perfect balance between funny and fear. It all comes together with a memorable villain design that will make any horror fan cheer.

Share

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read last week's local obituaries